Standard BioTools and Navignostics Announce Collaboration Agreement to Advance Imaging Capabilities in Personalized Medicine

Increasing access to Imaging Mass Cytometry in pharmaceutical and clinical research settings

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq:LAB), driven by a bold purpose – Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health™ – today announced a collaboration agreement with Navignostics AG for development of clinical research applications and service offerings using the Hyperion XTi™ Imaging System.



This collaboration is pivotal in the fight against cancer, emphasizing the need for precision medicine strategies and robust technologies that offer critical biological insights to guide treatment decisions. Imaging Mass Cytometry™ is purpose-built to clearly generate and differentiate these insights to help inform clinical outcomes, providing the opportunity to expand access to high-quality data in clinical research.

Founded in 2022, Navignostics is dedicated to revolutionizing personalized diagnostics for cancer patients. Its goal is to identify the most effective treatment for each patient by using innovative tumor analysis methods.

“We are very excited about this collaboration. Characterizing tumors using spatial single-cell proteomics enables identification of optimal treatments for an individual patient’s tumor and helps accelerate drug development by providing key insights into drug mechanisms and tumor features. Our ability to automate and standardize this process with IMC™ has really pushed us to where we are now, bringing novel developments into the clinical space to help inform treatment decisions for cancer patients,” said Jana Fischer, Chief Executive Officer of Navignostics.

The Hyperion™ XTi Imaging System is a significant advancement in clinical research, offering rapid, robust data acquisition and extended system stability essential for product and drug development. The machine learning process used by Navignostics to discover predictive patterns, and ultimately patient care, demand high throughput, dependable precision and the ability to scale that the Hyperion XTi™ can provide. In clinical studies, Navignostics demonstrated its ability to go from samples to data reporting in under 72 hours, with efforts to further reduce this time.

As part of the agreement, Standard BioTools will support the development of Navignostics assays by collaborating on various aspects of protocols and instrument and software features. Additionally, both Navignostics and Standard BioTools plan to leverage their learnings to advance the science of IMC by co-publishing and presenting at scientific conferences in the coming year.

“In line with the Standard BioTools™ mission to accelerate breakthroughs in human health, our exciting partnership with Navignostics helps bring Imaging Mass Cytometry to the forefront of clinical research by generating the quality of data that can be translated into tangible results,” said Michael Egholm, President and CEO of Standard BioTools. “We are proud that the use of IMC and the advanced features of Hyperion XTi are core to their goal of developing methods and insights that will help cancer patients reach better outcomes, and we continue to enhance the system to further support their progress.”

Among key growth strategies for Standard BioTools is enabling new spatial biology applications in translational and clinical research by accelerating the development of turnkey panels, leading with new antibody targets through increased organic investment and partnership.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding the potential benefits of research conducted using Standard BioTools products and technologies and the expected performance of such products and technologies. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is currently anticipated, including but not limited to risks relating to interruptions or delays in the supply of components or materials for, or manufacturing of, Standard BioTools products; potential product performance and quality issues; intellectual property risks; competition; uncertainties in contractual relationships; and reductions in research and development spending or changes in budget priorities by customers. Information on these and additional risks and uncertainties and other information affecting Standard BioTools business and operating results is contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Standard BioTools disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

About Standard BioTools Inc.

Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq:LAB), previously known as Fluidigm Corporation, is driven by a bold purpose – Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health. Standard BioTools has an established portfolio of essential, standardized next-generation technologies that help biomedical researchers develop medicines faster and better. As a leading solutions provider, the company provides reliable and repeatable insights in health and disease using its proprietary mass cytometry and microfluidics technologies, which help transform scientific discoveries into better patient outcomes. Standard BioTools works with leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research and clinical laboratories worldwide, focusing on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including oncology, immunology and immunotherapy. Learn more at standardbio.com or connect with us on X, Facebook®, LinkedIn and YouTube™. Standard BioTools, the Standard BioTools logo, Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, “Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health,” Imaging Mass Cytometry, IMC, Hyperion, Hyperion XTi and XTi are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Standard BioTools Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. Standard BioTools products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Navignostics AG

Navignostics is a spin-off company from the University of Zurich, founded in April 2022, which is leveraging spatial single-cell proteomics to perform advanced analyses of tumor samples. As a start-up active in the personalized medicine field, Navignostics strives to provide innovative solutions to identify the best possible treatment for each cancer patient. In addition, Navignostics provides advanced services to pharmaceutical companies to accelerate cancer drug development and to contribute to companion diagnostic development.

Available Information

Standard BioTools uses its website (standardbio.com), investor site (investors.standardbio.com), corporate X account (@Standard_BioT), Facebook page (facebook.com/StandardBioT), and LinkedIn page (linkedin.com/company/standard-biotools) as channels of distribution of information about its products, its planned financial and other announcements, its attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and Standard BioTools may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Standard BioTools website and its social media accounts in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls and webcasts.

Standard BioTools Contacts:

Investors

Peter DeNardo

CapComm Partners

ir@standardbio.com

Media

Nick Lamplough / Dan Moore / Tali Epstein

Collected Strategies

LAB-CS@collectedstrategies.com

Navignostics Contact:

info@navignostics.ch

www.navignostics.com