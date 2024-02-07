Real Good Foods Announces Launch of New Low Sugar BBQ Entrée Platform at Kroger





CHERRY HILL, N.J., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGF) (“Real Good Foods” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness frozen and refrigerated foods company, today announced the launch of its newest entrée platform – Low Sugar BBQ Pulled Pork and BBQ Pulled Chicken into Kroger stores nationwide.



These low sugar, nutritious BBQ Entrees reinforce Real Good Foods’ mission to make nutritious foods more accessible and help people live healthier lives. These BBQ Entrees have more protein, no added sugar, and far less carbohydrates than the leading BBQ Entrée brand in Retail Grocery stores today. In fact, the leading BBQ Entrees in Grocery stores today has approximately 75g of sugar per package, and Real Good Foods will be one of the first to offer a no-added sugar option in frozen and refrigerated.

These BBQ entrées will be merchandised in the frozen section in Kroger and Kroger family stores nationwide beginning in February 2024. To find a store near you, please visit www.realgoodfoods.com.

Bryan Freeman, Executive Chairman of The Real Good Food Company, said: “Our mission is to take unnecessary sugars out of our favorite foods. We are pleased to have our delicious, low sugar, high protein BBQ Pulled Pork & Pulled Chicken Entrées available to Kroger shoppers nationally. These two items allow consumers to enjoy the smoky & sweet taste of the classic BBQ flavors we all crave, while avoiding sugar and the array of health complications caused by excess sugar in the human diet.

“From a strategic perspective, the introduction of this new entrée platform is meaningful as it allows us to leverage our strong brand to bring a healthier option to this popular product category in the frozen aisle. These products are available now in most Kroger stores as well as in Kroger family store banners such as Ralph’s, Smith’s, Fry’s and more,” concluded Freeman.

About Real Good Food Company

Real Good Foods (NASDAQ: RGF) is a leading health and wellness frozen and refrigerated foods company, providing a better way to enjoy your favorite foods. The Company’s mission is to provide “Real Food You Feel Good About Eating”, making delicious, nutritious foods that are low in sugar, low in carbohydrates and high in protein. The Real Good Foods family of products includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks – available in over 16,000 stores nationwide with additional direct-to-consumer options.

To learn more, please visit our website at realgoodfoods.com or join us on social media @realgoodfoods – where we maintain some of the largest followings in the frozen food industry today.

