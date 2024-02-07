Mama’s Creations to Exhibit at Record Six Trade Shows in Spring 2024

New Investments in Marketing Expected to Accelerate FY2025 Sales Cadence

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, today announced its participation and exhibition at the following upcoming trade shows in Spring 2024:

2024 UNFI Natural and Conventional Spring and Summer Show | San Diego

Date: February 7-8, 2024

Location: San Diego, CA - San Diego Convention Center

Booth: 284

About: The UNFI Natural & Conventional Show is a leading event that brings together professionals from the natural, organic and specialty food industry, organized by United Natural Foods.

NATSO Connect 2024

Date: February 18-24, 2024

Location: Orlando, FL - Disney Yacht and Beach Club

Booth: 106

About: The annual conference organized by NATSO, the trade association representing America's travel center and truck stop industry, is renowned for its ability to build and foster meaningful relationships among industry professionals.

2024 UNFI Natural and Conventional Spring and Summer Show | Orlando

Date: February 20-21, 2024

Location: Orlando, FL - Loews Royal Pacific Resort

Booth: 836

About: The UNFI Natural & Conventional Show is a leading event that brings together professionals from the natural, organic and specialty food industry, organized by United Natural Foods.

DOT Innovations 2024

Date: April 22-24, 2024

Location: Denver Colorado - Colorado Convention Center

Booth: To be Assigned

About: An exclusive trade show that brings together customers, national account operators and suppliers of Dot Foods – North America's largest food industry redistributor.

National Restaurant Association Show 2024

Date: May 18 - 21, 2024

Location: Chicago IL - McCormick Place Convention Center

Booth: 10731

About: The National Restaurant Association Show is the largest gathering of foodservice professionals in the western hemisphere.

International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) 2024 Show

Date: June 9-11, 2024

Location: Houston, TX - George R. Brown Convention Center

Booth: 6101

The IDDBA is a nonprofit trade association for food retailers, manufacturers, wholesalers, brokers, distributors, and other industry professionals. The IDDBA show is the largest industry-only show for the dairy, deli, bakery, and foodservice industries.

Lauren Sella, Chief Marketing Officer of Mama’s Creations, said: “We are eager to enhance our industry presence with a record presence at the leading, highest impact trade shows in the industry. Our newfound investments in high-impact marketing activities have the potential to drive meaningful change in brand awareness both at the industry and at the consumer level.

“This announcement follows yesterday’s successful conclusion of MAMA’s first-ever broker summit – where we brought together the top brokers in the Mama’s Creations family to our facility in East Rutherford for two days of strategy discussion, brainstorming, and tastings – reaffirming and establishing our near-term growth initiatives and sales goals.

“These events allow us to meet face to face with current and potential customers at some of the largest food industry events each year, providing the opportunity to develop new partnerships, build on our current relationships, and increase brand awareness for our growing family of products. Our team looks forward to a record year introducing strategic conference attendees to our wide selection of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods,” concluded Sella.

About Mama’s Creations, Inc.

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAMA) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, found in over 8,000 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from MamaMancini’s rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit https://mamascreations.com .

