State budget revenue from imports, exports up 13.2 per cent in January

HÀ NỘI -- State budget revenue from exports and imports in January reached VNĐ30.64 trillion (US$1.25 billion), equivalent to 8.2 per cent of the estimate, and up 13.2 per cent year-on-year, the General Department of Vietnam Customs (GDVC) reported on February 6.

Total export-import value in the first month of the year was estimated at $64.22 billion, a rise of 5.5 per cent month-on-month, with exports up 6.7 per cent to $33.57 billion, and imports up 4.2 per cent to $30.65 billion.

The GDVC was assigned by the National Assembly to collect VNĐ375 trillion for the State coffers this year, with VNĐ204 trillion expected to come from exports and imports.

The agency said it will continue with the reform of customs policies and procedures, ensure State management and prevent trade fraud, while creating a full legal foundation for the building and implementation of a digital and smart customs model, facilitating trade and contributing to meeting growth targets.

Việt Nam's goods imports and exports in 2023 fell short of the $700-billion mark achieved in the previous year, estimating at $683 billion, down 6.6 per cent year-on-year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Specifically, the country's exports went down by 4.4 per cent while imports dropped by 8.9 per cent, attributed to a decline in the global demand.

However, the country achieved a record-breaking trade surplus of $28 billion, significantly surpassing the figure of $12.1 billion recorded last year. -- VNS