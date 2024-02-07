Nékter Juice Bar Partners with Qu to Unify Ordering Channels and Drive Sustainable Growth as it Continues Nationwide Expansion

Qu’s Dual Purpose POS-Kiosk Delivers Operational Efficiencies and Cost Savings Without Compromising the Guest Experience

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qu , the only unified commerce platform built for enterprise-scale quick serve restaurants, announced it has been selected by Nékter Juice Bar as its preferred POS partner to bolster reliable and scalable growth across all the company’s locations, including more than 300 open or in development.

Nékter will standardize on Qu’s platform to holistically manage all order channels and unify guest, order and menu data. In addition, Nékter will leverage Qu Flex kiosks to improve guest service and labor efficiencies. Qu Flex serves as both a guest-facing kiosk and a traditional POS, allowing team members to quickly pivot between roles based on demand and labor availability.

“Growth is a huge step for any restaurant brand and it’s critical to manage it responsibly for long-term success,” said Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO of Nékter Juice Bar. “As we take our brand into the future, Qu’s omnichannel approach to simplifying the technology ecosystem is in perfect alignment with our goals.”

Qu’s underlying cloud-native software platform provides an innovative solution that allows Nékter franchisees to work more flexibly and generate additional sales opportunities while maintaining the brand standards that Nékter guests expect. Instead of a fragmented technology stack, Qu offers a unified omnichannel ordering universe for operators and guests. By seamlessly connecting the ordering, operations and brand functions—Qu delivers the real-time data needed to drive loyal, repeat customers and healthy revenues.

In addition to a robust and stable software foundation, Qu’s versatile Flex kiosk offers POS capabilities with the same order and payment flow but adds the functionality of a kiosk without additional hardware and space costs. With smaller footprint stores that use staff for both cashiers and food prep, this solution is perfect for Nékter. Thanks to the Qu kiosk, franchisees will be able to shift their POS to a self-service order taker when staffing is tight or otherwise engaged. In addition, Nékter guests are empowered with the type of menu choices and customization that increases per ticket averages, increasing overall sales.

“Our goal is to offer brands and their franchisees the flexibility and control they need to grow and still offer guests the best experience. The combination of our cloud-based platform and Flex kiosk greatly simplifies operations for both franchisees and their employees,” said Niko Papademetriou, co-founder of Qu. “We are excited to partner with Nékter, a company committed to ethical growth. This is an ideal relationship that blends technology with people, further emphasizing Qu’s value of helping brands grow responsibly.”

About Nékter Juice Bar

As the pioneer of the modern juice bar experience and the champion of menu transparency and ingredient integrity, Nékter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 to nourish America's increasing appetite for plant-based, healthy food options that promote and support various lifestyles and diet preferences. With a steady eye on innovation, the health and wellness brand offers a delicious menu of freshly made, clean and nutrient-rich juices, superfood smoothies, acai bowls, wellness shots, cold-pressed "Grab N' Go" juices, healthy snacks, and several natural cleanse options to help guests live "Better with Nékter." At its core, Nékter believes that "healthy" can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too.

Now with 330 locations open or in development, Nékter is an industry leader in the truly healthy juice bar category with one of the top Average Store Sales in the industry at $1,032,632 Top Quartile Average Sales, per the brand's 2022 Franchise Disclosure Document. Recent industry recognition includes being named multiple times to the Entrepreneur Top Food Franchises list and earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll, reserved only for companies named to the Inc. 5000 at least five times. Since opening its first location in 2010, Nékter has received tremendous recognition from multiple leading business and restaurant industry authorities such as Franchise Times, Nation's Restaurant News, Newsweek, QSR Magazine, Restaurant Business, and more. Recently, Nation's Restaurant News ranked Nékter in the top 250 restaurant brands in the country. For more information, please visit Nekterjuicebar.com.

About Qu

Qu is evolving restaurant POS to infuse speed, agility and innovation into quick service and fast casual restaurant chains. Qu’s industry-leading unified commerce platform connects the ordering, operations and guest engagement functions; delivering the real-time data needed to drive loyal, repeat customers. Based in Bethesda, MD, Qu is backed by leading restaurant entrepreneurs and investors including Cota Capital, EHI, Bobby Cox Companies, and NRD Capital. Visit www.qubeyond.com .

