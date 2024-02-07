EnergyX is Acquired by Apogee Interactive to Enhance Platform That Improves Energy Savings Programs for Utilities

Apogee follows acquisitions of energyOrbit and AIQUEOUS to create best-in-class utility technologies to broaden energy savings capabilities, reduce complexities and costs for customers

TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Interactive announced today the acquisition of EnergyX Solutions, Inc., an Ontario-based creator of artificial-intelligence-powered software for utilities. Operating in the United States and Canada, EnergyX leverages data science to increase customer participation in energy efficiency programs.



With the acquisition, EnergyX joins energyOrbit and AIQUEOUS as the third acquisition by Apogee in the last 12 months, building on its strategy to offer the first complete suite of solutions that will enable utilities to more broadly engage with their customers and drive better program adoption. EnergyX's RetrofitAI technology enables utilities to perform cost-effective virtual building audits at scale across their entire service territory resulting in increased customer segmentation, targeting, and energy efficiency program uptake.

“Joining the extended Apogee team is a great fit for EnergyX, as we specialize in customer journey software for utility customers, streamlining the identification of ideal targets for energy savings programs,” said Nishaant Sangaavi, President of EnergyX. “Our collective ambition is to implement an end-to-end energy efficiency platform to help utilities, governments and climate-minded organizations empower millions of residential and commercial buildings across North America to achieve their energy goals.”

“Utilities are increasingly facing more complex challenges in promoting energy programs to their customers,” said Jon Ezrine, Chief Executive Officer of Apogee Interactive. “The addition of EnergyX to our best-of-breed customer engagement and program management software and services will help our clients drive better end-customer adoption of critical energy programs.”

M33 Growth, a growth-stage investment firm that partners with founders and management teams seeking a partner to help them breakthrough as market leaders, is backing the combined organization.

About EnergyX Solutions

EnergyX Solutions Inc. is an AI-powered SaaS company that enables utilities to leverage data science to increase customer participation in energy efficiency programs while simultaneously lowering the utility’s cost to engage and serve a customer. Their MIT-award-winning technology is white-labeled and licensed by utilities and government organizations to help them target and engage customers, manage programs, and hit energy efficiency targets. https://www.energyxsolutions.com/

About Apogee

Apogee Interactive, Inc. is a provider of customer engagement software for utilities, serving the energy industry since 1993. Apogee’s customer engagement platform helps utilities establish ongoing digital relationships with customers, helping them engage and educate customers, reduce costs, achieve behavioral energy efficiency, and grow customer satisfaction. Apogee’s solution enables personalized, relevant, video-based messaging through multiple channels, drives self-service, and improves operational efficiencies through marketing automation. Apogee’s client base includes hundreds of IOU, municipal, cooperative, and gas utilities. For more information, visit https://apogee.net/.

About M33 Growth

M33 Growth is a venture and growth-stage investment firm that partners with founders and CEOs who have bootstrapped their companies to strong growth and are positioned to rapidly scale their companies and breakthrough as market leaders. With industry experience fueling sales and marketing engines, driving acquisitions, and building value through data assets, M33 Growth seeks to propel portfolio companies to succeed in their markets. Founded by veterans of investment firms with considerable operational experience, the Boston-based firm seeks to invest in companies in the software, healthcare, and services sectors throughout North America. Learn more at https://www.m33growth.com/.