Forge Battery to Host Raleigh, N.C. Town Hall on Friday, February 16th

Executives to outline company timeline, planned job creation and community benefits plan to local community members and officials



Event to be hosted from Wake Technical Community College’s RTP Campus from 10 to 11 AM ET

DENVER, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forge Nano, Inc. , a materials science company that optimizes material performance to enable better products, today announced that executives from Forge Battery and its parent company will host a town hall to discuss plans for the Forge Battery Raleigh, North Carolina Gigafactory. The meeting will be open to the public, taking place on Friday, February 16th from 10-11 AM ET at Wake Technical Community College’s RTP campus located at 10908 Chapel Hill Rd, Morrisville, NC 27560. The Town Hall will occur in the Credit Suisse Auditorium located in Building 1.

The meeting is expected to include an overview of Forge Battery’s current development timeline, expected job creation and proposed community benefits plans. Forge Nano and Forge Battery executives will be in attendance.

“Forge Battery development is moving quickly, and we’re excited to begin to lay the foundation of our bright future in Raleigh,” said Paul Lichty, CEO of Forge Battery parent company Forge Nano. “We look forward to showcasing Forge Battery’s progress and future plans with the local community and local officials.”

The town hall will begin with a presentation on Forge Battery from company executives and conclude with a Q&A session aimed at gathering feedback from the local community. The meeting will also include catering from local Wake County business owners.

Due to the capacity of the host venue, Forge Battery asks community members to sign up for in-person attendance in advance in order to prevent overcrowding. Forge Battery is also collecting questions in advance via an online form to accommodate those who can’t attend in person.

About Forge Nano

Forge Nano is changing the way products perform. With our proprietary Atomic Armor™ technology, we enable product developers to engineer any material down to the individual atom. The superior surface coatings produced by our Atomic Armor™ process allow our partners to unlock peak performance of any material, optimizing products to last longer, cost less and increase safety. Our team of scientists have worked with an expansive portfolio of commercial partners to develop custom solutions to meet any need at any scale, from small-scale R&D and laboratory work to large-scale, high-volume production. Learn more at https://www.forgenano.com

About Forge Battery

Forge Battery, a subsidiary of Forge Nano, is building better batteries for the world’s most demanding applications. The company intends to be the leading domestic battery supplier for specialty applications by utilizing Forge Nano’s Atomic Armor™ surface coating technology to enhance durability and performance of lithium-ion battery cells. Learn more at https://www.forgebattery.com

