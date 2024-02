LifeVantage Announces Expansion of LV360 into Canada, Mexico, and European Markets

Transformation continues to advance with phase 2 launch of Evolve Compensation Plan and Rewards Circle customer loyalty program on Feb 1, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes at the cellular level, proudly announces the successful expansion of LV360 into Canada, Mexico, and its European markets including the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, and the Netherlands.



The Company’s Evolve Compensation Plan and Rewards Circle customer loyalty program went into effect February 1 in these markets after a successful launch in the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, and Japan, in March of last year.

“LV360 is the answer to the evolving direct sales industry. We strategically decided to not shy away from the need to change and committed over two years ago to modernizing our model and providing our Consultants with the tools and incentives they need to succeed in today’s world,” said Steve Fife, President and CEO of LifeVantage. “We are thrilled that this innovation is reaching even more members of our Activation Nation after demonstrating successes for those who moved to Evolve last year.”

The Evolve Compensation Plan rewards Independent Consultants generously, offering diverse income streams and opportunities to accelerate their path to success. The approach caters to the dynamic needs of modern entrepreneurs and affiliates who are driven to share and sell products to their networks as well as those who also want to build robust, collaborative teams. Early income bonuses foster effective business strategies from the start and performance and mentorship bonuses acknowledge and reward outstanding achievements as Consultants continue along their success path.

In a highly competitive direct selling market, LifeVantage is keenly aware of the need to stay at the forefront. With LV360 and its forward-thinking approach, LifeVantage is well-positioned to capitalize consumer and gig trends, while attracting an expanding Customer base.

“Anyone looking for supplemental income and multiple paths to success should look no further than LifeVantage,” said Fife. “We will continue to lead the way in innovation with the very best products and best-in-class Consultant and Customer experiences.”

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), the activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics, the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds affect human genes to support good health. The Company engages in the identification, research, development, formulation and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and probiotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath & body, and targeted relief products. The Company’s line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements includes its flagship Protandim® family of products, LifeVantage® Omega+, ProBio, IC Bright®, Daily Wellness, Rise AM, Reset PM, and D3+ dietary supplements, the TrueScience® line of skin, hair, bath & body, and targeted relief products. The Company also markets and sells Petandim®, its companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs, Axio® its nootropic energy drink mixes, and PhysIQ, its smart weight management system. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting optimism, satisfaction or disappointment with current prospects, as well as words such as "believe," "will," "hopes," "intends," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "plans," "anticipates," "look forward to," "goal," “may be,” and variations thereof, identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The declaration and/or payment of a dividend during any quarter provides no assurance as to future dividends, and the timing and amount of future dividends, if any, could vary significantly in comparison both to past dividends and to current expectations. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding executing against and the benefits of our key initiatives, future growth, including geographic and product expansion, the impact of COVID-19 on our business, expected financial performance, and expected dividend payments in future quarters. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting the Company and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results or outcomes to be materially different from those anticipated and discussed herein. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, further deterioration to the global economic and operating environments as a result of future COVID-19 developments, as well as those discussed in greater detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q under the caption "Risk Factors," and in other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this document. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document, except as required by law.

Public Relations Contact:

Jennifer Rumble, CerconeBrownCompany

(704) 923-6378

jrumble@cerconebrown.com