One month left to submit a claim under the First Nations Drinking Water Settlement

TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eligible First Nations communities and individuals have until March 7, 2024, to submit a claim under the First Nations Drinking Water Settlement.

“There’s only one month left to submit a claim for compensation,” says Darian Baskatawang, Associate, Olthuis Kleer Townshend LLP and Class Counsel for the First Nations Drinking Water Class Action Settlement. “We encourage those eligible to submit their claim right away so they can be compensated for their harms from living under a long-term drinking water advisory. For those who need help filling out their Claim Form, there are free resources available, including a Claims Assessment Tool and interactive guides, which can be found on the First Nations Drinking Water website. The Administrator is also available by phone to help Class Members through the Claims Process. Class Members do not need to pay anyone to help them submit their claim.” The Administrator is also available by phone to help Class Members through the Claims Process. Class Members do not need to pay anyone to help them submit their claim.”

Compensation is available for both First Nations communities and Individual Class Members who are members of First Nations and were subject to a drinking water advisory that lasted at least one year between November 20, 1995, and June 20, 2021. Minors, persons under disability, and people who passed away after November 20, 2017, are also eligible for compensation, and representatives can apply on their behalf.

Additional compensation is available for Individual Class Members who experienced Specified Injuries while following the advisory instructions under a long-term drinking water advisory.

“As of January 31, 2024, over 140,000 claims have been submitted,” says Baskatawang. “The Administrator is continuing to make payments to individuals and process claims.”

In some cases, there may be more time required to process a claim due to incomplete submissions, additional information required, multiple claims submitted for a single individual, or claims submitted on behalf of a minor.

Individual and community claims will be processed first. Specified Injuries claims will be processed after the claims deadline because the compensation amount for each eligible individual depends on the total number of eligible claims received, which can only be determined once the claim period closes. More information on the Claims Process, including associated timelines can be found on firstnationsdrinkingwater.ca.

Individuals can apply by submitting an online or paper Claim Form by the claim deadline of March 7, 2024, at 11:59 PM PST. Claim Forms submitted by regular mail must be postmarked by Canada Post by the deadline. Claimants will receive a letter by mail or by email from the Administrator to confirm that their claim has been received.

Free Resources and Assistance

Claims-related support, including a Claims Assessment Tool and interactive guides to help fill out a Claim Form, is available on firstnationsdrinkingwater.ca . Individuals can also contact the Administrator at 1-833-252-4220 for questions about the Claims Process or to get an update on their claim.

Additionally, Class Counsel is available free of charge to address any legal questions related to this Settlement and to provide advice and support with claims for Specified Injuries. They can be reached at 1-833-265-7589 or counsel@firstnationsdrinkingwater.ca. All other questions should be directed to the Administrator.

Mental health and wellness counseling, along with crisis support, is available to Class Members 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the Hope for Wellness Helpline at 1-855-242-3310 or online at hopeforwellness.ca. Counselling is available in English, French, Cree, Ojibway, and Inuktitut upon request.

