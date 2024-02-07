BEZTAK AWARDED PROPERTY MANAGEMENT FIRM OF THE YEAR BY RE JOURNALS

Farmington Hills, MI, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Contact:

Farmington Hills, MI. Feb. 7, 2024 – Beztak announced today that the Company was the recipient of Property Management Firm of the Year, awarded by RE Journals.

The Detroit Real Estate Awards were held on January 31 at the Community House in downtown Birmingham, with a summit that included three industry-related panels with market updates preceding the awards ceremony. This is Beztak’s first time being named Property Management Firm of the Year.

"It’s a tremendous privilege to be recognized as Property Management Firm of the Year, said Sam Beznos, President & CEO of Beztak Companies. “This accolade is a testament to our property management team’s unwavering dedication to innovation. Our persistent pursuit of advanced ideas, best in class procedures and new technologies have been pivotal in elevating the living experience of our residents and enhancing the communities we are privileged to serve. In collaboration with our esteemed vendor partners, we’ve established a legacy of excellence – a cornerstone of our core values. To have our efforts acknowledged in this way is profoundly gratifying and solidifies our mission to be Excellent, Effective and Ethical.”

Beztak offers comprehensive, customizable property management services for companies seeking to generate higher revenues from their assets while improving overall performance. Beztak manages residential apartments throughout the country in twelve states, along with retail centers, office buildings, industrial/research buildings and campuses in Michigan, Florida, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Arizona.

Beztak was also recently awarded Top Midwest Owner, Top Midwest Developer, and Top Midwest Property Management Firm by Midwest Real Estate News, a subsidiary of RE Journals.

For more information, please visit www.beztak.com .

About Beztak Companies

For more than seven decades, Beztak has developed, built, managed, and invested in luxury residential, senior living, commercial and industrial real estate throughout the United States. Today, Beztak owns and manages a diverse portfolio multi-family residential and senior living real estate and continues to develop and construct new properties around the country, as well as renovate existing properties to add value or reposition them in the market. Beztak also offers comprehensive and customizable fee-based property management services for companies seeking to generate higher revenues from their assets while improving overall performance.

Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, Beztak has offices in Boca Raton, Florida and Tucson, Arizona, with communities currently located in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Washington DC. For more information, visit http://beztak.com /.

