Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

DUBLIN, Ireland, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives, announced today that members of management will participate in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on Wednesday, February 14 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat, as well as an archived recording, will be available on Avadel’s Investor Relations website, investors.avadel.com, for 90 days following the conference.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives. Our approach includes applying innovative solutions to the development of medications that address the challenges patients face with current treatment options. Avadel’s commercial product, LUMRYZTM, was approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) as the first and only once-at-bedtime oxybate for the treatment of cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in adults with narcolepsy. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com.

