CarbonBuilt Names Michelle Carvin, CFA as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer

Carvin brings extensive experience as a startup CFO and an investment banker at Goldman Sachs

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarbonBuilt has named Michelle Carvin, CFA, as its Chief Financial Officer. Carvin is responsible for overseeing the company’s financial operations, accounting, capital planning, and capital raising, all in support of CarbonBuilt’s mission to decarbonize the concrete industry.

Carvin joins CarbonBuilt with more than a decade of experience in corporate financial planning, deal structuring and risk management in both emerging growth and public markets. Prior to joining CarbonBuilt, she served as Chief Financial Officer at Neely Clay Energy, a solar energy developer, where she was responsible for financial processes, fundraising and project M&A.

Previously, Carvin spent nearly a decade at Goldman Sachs, where as Vice President in the Global Industrials Investment Banking Group she executed more than $10 billion in M&A and capital markets transactions across industrial, energy and infrastructure markets. She has significant industry experience within building materials and industrial process technologies and served as an advisor to publicly traded companies on capital allocation to drive strategic growth.

“I am thrilled to join CarbonBuilt as Chief Financial Officer,” said Carvin. “By delivering the rare combination of dramatic decarbonization and steep cost savings, CarbonBuilt is on a path to transform the global concrete market’s environmental impact and profitability. I look forward to working with CarbonBuilt’s talented team of industry veterans.”

CarbonBuilt’s technology enables the production of ultra-low carbon concrete containing 70-100+ percent less embodied carbon, which performs the same as and costs no more to make than traditional products. CarbonBuilt’s technology is deployed at existing concrete manufacturing plants and starts with the replacement of high-cost, high-carbon cement with a low-cost, low-carbon alternative binder. During manufacturing, CarbonBuilt’s binder chemically reacts with captured atmospheric CO2 to strengthen the concrete and permanently store the CO2. Importantly, CarbonBuilt’s process generates both carbon avoidance and removal.

“Michelle is joining us at just the right time,” said Rahul Shendure, CEO of CarbonBuilt. “We’ve successfully begun commercial production and have a full pipeline of projects under development. The challenge is now getting to scale at speed – and Michelle’s background and proven history of success are a perfect match for where we are. We are thrilled to have her on board.”

Carvin holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Certificate in Socially Responsible Enterprise from the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is also a CFA® charterholder.

ABOUT CARBONBUILT®

CarbonBuilt, winner of the NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE, enables concrete manufacturers to produce ultra-low carbon concrete products with 70-100+% less embodied carbon. CarbonBuilt’s technology replaces most of the expensive, high-carbon Portland cement typically used during concrete manufacturing with a proprietary low-cost cement alternative made from widely-available low carbon materials. These materials harden after chemically reacting with CO 2 , to not only strengthen the blocks, but also permanently store the CO 2 in solid form, diverting it from the atmosphere. Because it can be cost-effectively installed at existing concrete manufacturing plants and delivers products that meet ASTM C90 and other applicable industry standards without increasing costs, CarbonBuilt’s technology can be rapidly adopted by the nearly 800 concrete plants in the U.S. alone. More information is available at www.carbonbuilt.com

