New Survey Reveals Majority of People Would Consider Taking Weight-Loss Medications

Insights point to importance of behavioral support with medication for long-term weight loss

Dallas, TX, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a recent survey conducted by Wondr Health, sixty percent of respondents said they would consider taking medication for weight loss. Of those who would consider taking medication, 44% said they would only take it if offered in combination with a behavior-change program that would help them build healthier habits.

Conducted in January 2024, the survey asked participants in the Wondr program if they would consider taking weight-loss medications and if so, under what circumstances. More than 700 people responded with the following findings:

Would you consider taking weight-loss medications?

Yes – 32%

Maybe – 28%

No – 40%

When would you consider taking weight-loss medications?

In combination with a behavior-change program that would help me build healthier habits – 44%

If prescribed by a physician – 26%

If I had a lot of weight to lose and nothing else had worked – 16%

As part of a treatment for another health condition I have, like diabetes – 9%

Anytime I need to lose weight – 5%

Those who would not take weight-loss medications cited concerns about side effects and a desire to self-manage their weight as reasons.

“These findings reinforce the tremendous interest in weight-loss medications – especially GLP-1s – and the need to pair them with a proven behavior-change program,” said Dr. Tim Church, MD, MPH, PHD, Chief Medical Officer, Wondr Health. “Weight-loss medications are highly effective for obesity treatment, but behavioral support is critical to help individuals manage the side effects and build skills for long-term success.”

As obesity and related conditions rise and the demand for weight-loss medications surges, advanced obesity-management solutions are necessary to manage weight loss, side effects, and long-term lifestyle changes to prevent weight regain. Wondr Advanced is the only clinical obesity-management solution that combines personalized medicine with a world-class behavior-change program for long-term weight loss, reduced stress and anxiety, improved movement, and better sleep.

ABOUT WONDR HEALTH

Wondr Health is the proven leader in preventive and chronic care for metabolic, emotional, and physical health transformation. Leveraging over 15 years of behavior change experience and partnership with health plans and employers, Wondr Health delivers interrelated, personalized, skill-building programs for weight management, obesity, nutrition, stress relief, anxiety, and movement that improve the health of participants. Powered by data-driven engagement expertise and personalized programming, and supported by expert content and coaching, the company’s flexible and scalable digital solutions engage populations, improve quality of life and health outcomes, and prevent and reduce the cost of chronic health conditions.

