Antoine Jebara of JumpCloud Recognized as 2024 CRN Channel Chief

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. today announced CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Antoine Jebara, general manager of MSP products and co-founder at JumpCloud, to the prestigious 2024 CRN® Channel Chiefs list, which recognizes the IT vendor and distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies.



Jebara leads JumpCloud's managed service provider (MSP) vision and strategy and tailors JumpCloud’s offerings for the unique needs of partners and their customers. Prior to joining JumpCloud, Jebara was the co-founder and CEO of MYKI, a startup focused on decentralized password and 2FA management for MSPs. Jebara also helped build the partner program, which provides MSPs with training programs and promotional collateral.

“It is an honor to be recognized as a CRN Channel Chief for the second year in a row,” said Jebara. “My channel philosophy is built on collaboration and transparency. I'm dedicated to forging long-term, value-driven partnerships that benefit our partners, their clients, and our company. Cultivating enduring relationships, ensuring mutual success, and fostering innovation within our channel ecosystem are always top priorities for me. At JumpCloud, our primary focus is on delivering exceptional customer satisfaction while ensuring that everyone involved in our partnerships reaps the rewards of our joint efforts.”

The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.

“These channel evangelists are dedicated to supporting solution providers and achieving growth by implementing robust partner programs and unique business strategies,” said Jennifer Follett, vice president, US content, and executive editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “Their efforts are instrumental in helping partners bring essential solutions to market. The Channel Company is pleased to acknowledge these prominent channel leaders and looks forward to chronicling their achievements throughout the year.”

CRN’s 2024 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

