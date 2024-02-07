Global Synthetic Rubber Market Size 2024-2032: Latest Report, Analysis, Industry Forecast

Synthetic Rubber Market Report

The growing automotive industry, advancements in synthetic rubber technology, and stringent environmental regulations pushing for sustainable products.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "Synthetic Rubber Market Report by Type (Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber, Polyisoprene, Polybutadiene Rubber, Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber, and Others), Form (Liquid Synthetic Rubber, Solid Synthetic Rubber), Application (Tire and Tire Component, Non-Tire Automobile Application, Footwear, Industrial Goods, and Others), and Region 2024-2032", Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global synthetic rubber market.

What is the market size of synthetic rubber?

The global synthetic rubber market size reached US$ 33.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 44.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of Synthetic Rubber Industry:

• Increasing Automotive Production:

The synthetic rubber market is experiencing significant growth due to the continuous expansion of the global automotive industry. As more individuals worldwide aspire to own cars, the demand for synthetic rubber, a crucial component in tires and various automotive parts, is on the rise. Manufacturers are increasingly utilizing synthetic rubber due to its durability, performance, and cost-effectiveness. This trend can be attributed to several factors. First, the growing middle-class population in emerging economies has led to higher vehicle ownership rates. Second, stringent environmental regulations have pushed automakers to develop more fuel-efficient and eco-friendly vehicles, which require specialized synthetic rubber compounds for improved tire performance and reduced rolling resistance. Lastly, the electric vehicle (EV) rapid expansion of the market has opened up new opportunities for synthetic rubber, particularly in the production of EV tires, battery components, and seals, further boosting the demand for synthetic rubber.

• Rapid Infrastructure Development:

Infrastructure development projects, including roads, bridges, and transportation networks, are another major driver of the synthetic rubber market. These projects require vast quantities of synthetic rubber for construction materials, such as asphalt modifiers and roofing membranes. Additionally, the urbanization trend in both developed and developing countries has fueled the need for better infrastructure, driving the demand for synthetic rubber even further. Furthermore, the global focus on sustainability and the use of recycled materials in construction has prompted the adoption of modified asphalt with synthetic rubber additives, enhancing the durability and longevity of infrastructure projects. This sustainability aspect is aligning with the shift of the industry toward eco-friendly products and is expected to drive growth in the synthetic rubber market.

• Significant Advancements in Technology and Research:

The synthetic rubber market benefits from continuous advancements in technology and research. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to create innovative synthetic rubber formulations that cater to specific industry needs. These formulations often provide superior performance characteristics, such as resistance to extreme temperatures, chemicals, and abrasion. Moreover, technological advancements have led to improved production processes, resulting in cost-effective and high-quality synthetic rubber products. This has made synthetic rubber a preferred choice across various industries, including aerospace, healthcare, and consumer goods.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/synthetic-rubber-market/requestsample

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Synthetic Rubber Industry:

• Apcotex Industries Limited

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• China Petrochemical Corporation

• Denka Company Limited

• Exxon Mobil Corporation

• JSR Corporation

• Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

• Lanxess AG

• LG Chem Ltd.

• PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

• Reliance Industries Limited

• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabian Oil Co.)

• The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

• TSRC Corporation

• Zeon Corporation

Synthetic Rubber Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:

• Styrene Butadiene Rubber

• Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber

• Polyisoprene

• Polybutadiene Rubber

• Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber

• Others

Styrene butadiene rubber dominates the market due to its versatile properties, cost-effectiveness, and widespread use in tire manufacturing, automotive components, and various industrial applications.

By Form:

• Liquid Synthetic Rubber

• Solid Synthetic Rubber

Solid synthetic rubber holds maximum number of shares due to its versatility, which makes it the preferred choice for a wide range of applications, including tires, automotive components, industrial goods, and consumer products.

By Application:

• Tire and Tire Component

• Non-Tire Automobile Application

• Footwear

• Industrial Goods

• Others

Tire and tire component represent largest segment as tires are essential components of various industries, including automotive, construction, and transportation, driving consistent demand for synthetic rubber due to its crucial role in tire manufacturing.

Regional Insights:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific’s dominance in the synthetic rubber market is attributed to its robust industrialization, population growth, and increasing consumer demand, which together drive substantial demand for a wide range of products and services across various industries, including market research and consulting services.

Global Synthetic Rubber Market Trends:

The footwear industry is a significant driver of the synthetic rubber market. Synthetic rubber is extensively used in the production of shoe soles and components due to its durability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. As the global population continues to grow, so does the demand for footwear, particularly in emerging economies where disposable incomes are rising. This rise in demand for shoes contributes to the growth of the synthetic rubber market, as manufacturers seek high-performance materials for their products.

Additionally, the healthcare sector is increasingly adopting synthetic rubber in various medical devices and equipment, such as surgical gloves, catheters, and tubing. Synthetic rubber offers advantages in terms of biocompatibility, resistance to sterilization processes, and durability, making it a preferred choice in healthcare applications. With the aging population and advancements in medical technology, the demand for synthetic rubber in the healthcare sector is expected to continue growing, driving market expansion.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

