Driving Forward : Global Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket Set to Reach $248.41 Billion by 2026

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Passenger Car Accessories Aftermarket by Type (External Accessories and Internal Accessories) and Application (Roof Rack, LED Lights, Body Kits, Body Covers, Alloy Wheels, Tires, Car Care Products, Window Films, Seat & Steering Covers, Electronic Accessories, Knobs, Floor Mats, Sunshades, Car Organizers, Air Fresheners, Vacuum Cleaners, Pillows & Cushions, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global passenger car accessories aftermarket industry was estimated at $128.97 billion in 2018, and is anticipated to hit $248.41 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Technological advancements such as Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free mode in the automotive accessories market are on the rise, owing to increase in demand for attractive, comfortable, and aesthetic features in the automotive vehicles, especially passenger vehicles. However, Faurecia showcased the concept of customizable controls in January 2017 to solve the problem of bulky dashboard. This is expected to decrease the use of display screens and separate display panels. For example, control knobs can be integrated into door panels.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬-

Stringent government regulations to replace or upgrade the accessories, rise in the trend of vehicle customization coupled with increase in disposable income, and high focus on the well-being of drivers fuel the growth of the global passenger car accessories aftermarket. On the other hand, decrease in global vehicle production, surge in the drift toward shared mobility, rise in raw-material prices, and high automotive import tariffs restrain the growth to some extent. However, technological advancements, growth in demand for luxurious vehicles, and untapped developing markets in Africa and Asia are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the segment.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔-

Based on type, the external accessories segment accounted for more than half of the global passenger car accessories aftermarket share in 2018, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2026. Rise in disposable income of people along with the strict vehicle acts in some of the countries are driving the growth of the segment. The internal accessories segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the study period. The fact that internal car accessories give a stylish look to the car from inside and also provides convenient and comfort features to the driver as well as co-drivers spurs the segment growth.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭-

Based on application, the tyres segment contributed to nearly one-third of the global passenger car accessories aftermarket revenue in 2018, and is projected to lead trail till 2026. Installation of right tyres on cars not only allows the vehicles to get proper traction over the road but it also plays a crucial role in improving their performance. This factor has driven the segment growth. Simultaneously, the alloy wheels segment would garner the fastest CAGR of 18.6% throughout the forecast period. One of the main benefits of alloy wheels is their lightweight feature that results in better handling and reduction of the overall weight of the vehicle. This aspect has propelled the growth of the segment.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞-

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2018, generating more than half of the global passenger car accessories aftermarket. The Asia-Pacific automotive motor industry is controlled by government policies that encourage sustainable manufacturing and investments in the sector. At the same time, LAMEA would register the fastest CAGR of 11.0% by 2026. Factors such as growth in IoT and rise in the demand for advanced technologies in automobiles propel the growth of the market. However, North America would portray a CAGR of 9.3% from 2019 to 2026.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 -

MRF LIMITED, HYUNDAI MOBIS, BORBET, ACCURIDE CORPORATION, VALEO, HITACHI METALS LTD., FORD MOTOR COMPANY, THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY, AUDI AG, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES, ROBERT BOSCH GMBH, VOLKSWAGEN AG, HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO., VISTEON CORPORATION, CLN GROUP, IOCHPE-MAXION, HARMAN INTERNATIONAL (SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS), AMERICAN EAGLE WHEELS, JK TYRE & INDUSTRIES LIMITED, ZIZALA LICHTSYSTEME GMBH, SUMITOM RUBBER INDUSTRIES, LTD., PANASONIC CORPORATION, CEAT LIMITED (CEAT), STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD., CITIC DICASTAL WHEEL MANUFACTURING., MICHELIN, DENS CORPORATION, BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION, BMW GROUP, OSRAM LICHT AG, THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD., KOIT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD., PIRELLI TYRE C S.P.A. (CHINA NATIONAL CHEMICAL CORPORATION), PIONEER CORPORATION, ALPINE ELECTRONICS, INC., CONTINENTAL CORPORATION

