Draganfly’s Commander 3XL Awarded Best Enterprise Drone, Best Search and Rescue Drone and Best Delivery Drone at the Droning Awards.

Draganfly's Commander 3 XL Wins Best Enterprise Drone For the 2nd Year in Row at the Droning Awards

Saskatoon, SK., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is honored to announce its Commander 3 XL Drone has been voted Best Enterprise Drone, Best Search and Rescue Drone and Best Delivery Drone at The Droning Company’s Annual Droning Awards .

The Droning Company was named The World’s # 1 Resource for the Drone Community. To honor and celebrate this community, the Droning Company created The Droning Awards to recognize and celebrate outstanding drone innovations and allow drone pilots and enthusiasts to vote in a series of categories.

Draganfly’s Commander 3 XL Drone is known as the “Swiss Army Knife of Drones” for its easy assembly and rapid deployment. This high-endurance, multirotor UAV can support dozens of payloads and drop and winch-down systems to transport up to 24 pounds of payload. This weather-resistant drone performs exceptionally well in light rain and snow.

Draganfly Inc.'s Commander 3XL drone has received the Best Enterprise Drone award for the second year. The drone was also named Best Search and Rescue Drone, reflecting its utility in emergency scenarios where it supports the location and assistance of individuals in need. Additionally, the Commander 3XL earned the title of Best Delivery Drone, an acknowledgment of its design and flexibility suitable for transporting items in diverse settings, including urban and isolated locations.

“These awards reflect Draganfly’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of UAV technology. The Commander 3XL’s design integrates state-of-the-art technology with user-centric functionality, making it a versatile tool for enterprises across multiple industries,” said Cameron Chell, President and CEO of Draganfly. “The ongoing industry recognition for Draganfly's Commander 3XL underscores the company's focus on creating a drone that is not only innovative and reliable but also responsive to the growing and changing needs of the commercial drone market.”

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8A) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize how organizations ‌do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 24 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com .

For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc , https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/dpro , or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/equity/draganfly-inc-1 .

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

Email: media@draganfly.com

Company Contact

Email: info@draganfly.com

Forward-Looking Statements