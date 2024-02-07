FTI Delta Strengthens Media and Entertainment Capabilities with Appointment of Sebastian Blum

WASHINGTON, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that FTI Delta, the firm’s strategy consulting practice, has strengthened its Media & Entertainment team with the addition of Sebastian Blum as a Senior Managing Director.

Mr. Blum, who is based in New York, will lead FTI Delta’s Media & Entertainment team on the East Coast. He has 20 years of experience advising the senior executive teams of Fortune 1000 organizations and cutting-edge growth companies in both the business-to-business and business-to-consumer sectors.

Prior to joining FTI Delta, Mr. Blum was a Partner at OC&C Strategy Consultants, where he led the Media Entertainment and Consumer Internet practice in North America. He was previously a Partner at Booz & Company (now Strategy&).

Luke Schaeffer, Global Co-Leader of FTI Delta, said, "We have a great team and believe in bringing the best talent on board to keep delivering tangible value to our clients. Sebastian is a great example of that, and we are excited to welcome him to FTI Delta."

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Blum said, “At a time when disruptive technologies are presenting the media industry with massive growth opportunities and operating challenges, I am thrilled to join the dynamic team at FTI Delta to help further build our telecommunications, media and technology footprint.”



About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 8,000 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2022. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com.

About FTI Delta

FTI Delta is a global, industry-specialized strategy consulting practice delivering end-to-end transformation. Our unrivaled team of experts offers a wide range of services that create value throughout the entire strategy-to-execution journey, serving top-tier corporations, private investors, mid-market companies and government authorities. FTI Delta is part of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN), a leading global advisory firm. For more information, please visit www.ftidelta.com.



