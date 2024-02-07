Nail Care Market Size Set to Cross USD 23.1 billion by 2031, Projected a CAGR of 8.0% - Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

As beauty regimes and nail care products become more popular, the demand for nail care products will increase.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The nail care market was valued at US$ 10.9 billion in 2021. A CAGR of 8.0% is expected from 2022 to 2031. Nail care revenue is predicted to reach US$ 23.1 billion in 2031. Continued technological advances will likely benefit nail care greatly.

A new formulation could enhance durability, drying times, and effects by improving durability, drying times, and duration. The introduction of technological innovations may also make manicures and pedicures easier to perform at home since they could simplify the application process.

Beauty experiences are expected to become increasingly personalized, including nail care. Nail polishes that can be customized and nail art designs and treatments tailored to meet the individual's needs and preferences may become increasingly popular. Artificial intelligence can be used to recommend personalized nail care regimens based on virtual try-on experiences.

Nail health is likely to play a much bigger role in nail care in the future as consumers become more conscious of their overall well-being. A rise in popularity may be expected for formulations that promote healthy and strong nails through a blend of vitamins, minerals, and nourishing ingredients. The demand for nail care products targeting discoloration, dehydration, and brittleness may grow.

Key Findings of the Market Report

In terms of product type, nail color held the largest share of the nail care market in 2021.

In terms of sales type, packaged sales account for the largest share of the global nail care market.

Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global nail care market in 2021.

Global Nail Care Market: Key Players



Several large and local manufacturers operate in the global nail care market. Most firms invest heavily in research and development to introduce eco-friendly and advanced products.

Players with well-known product portfolios often expand their product lines and acquire other companies. Some of the prominent nail care market players profiled in Transparency Market Research’s report include:

American International Industries

Barielle Ltd.

California Chemical Specialties

ChromaDurlin (NV Organics)

CNC International B.V.

OPI Products, Inc.

Creative Nail Design, Inc.

Delia Cosmetics

Fiabila S.A.

IL Cosmetics Group

Kirker Enterprises, Inc.

Polychromatic (Keystone Research & Pharmaceutical Inc.)

Product Offerings



American International Industries : The Company offers a wide range of beauty and cosmetic products, including nail care.

: The Company offers a wide range of beauty and cosmetic products, including nail care. Barielle Ltd : An entity that specializes in nail care products, especially polishes and treatments.

: An entity that specializes in nail care products, especially polishes and treatments. California Chemical Specialties: Cosmetic ingredients, including nail care ingredients, are manufactured and supplied by the company.

Global Nail Care Market: Growth Drivers

Similarly, to the beauty and fashion industries, the nail care industry is always changing. With consumers constantly searching for new ways to express themselves and enhance their style, nail care is becoming a more important aspect of grooming.

The latest fashion trends influence various nail paint colors and creative nail designs. Due to a constant demand for novel and intriguing nail care products, customers research and purchase various products to stay stylish and current.

The nail care industry has grown dramatically due to rising awareness of the value of personal hygiene, self-care, and general health and wellness. Nail health is becoming more recognizable as a sign of overall well-being among customers.

A growing awareness of the importance of nail health and strength has increased the demand for nail care products. With more and more people searching for health and beauty products, cuticle care, nourishing formulas, and nail treatments are becoming more popular.

Technological advancements and improvements in product formulations mostly drive the nail care market. Manufacturers are always coming up with new and improved nail care products with better features, more durable effects, and better compositions for the environment.

Global Nail Care Market: Regional Landscape



Asia Pacific is expected to drive demand for the nail care market . Asia Pacific countries hold cultural significance in grooming and personal appearance, including nail care. Well-maintained nails are often attributed to an elegant and feminine look.

. Asia Pacific countries hold cultural significance in grooming and personal appearance, including nail care. Well-maintained nails are often attributed to an elegant and feminine look. The nail care routine is crucial in achieving a polished look in countries like South Korea and Japan. Art on the nails is a form of self-expression and reflects personal styles, cultural motifs, and trends.

Beauty and fashion trends are set in the Asia Pacific region , and nail care is no exception. Innovation in nail art and design has influenced global trends in the region. Intricate nail designs, 3D gradient colors, and nail art are among consumers' most popular nail designs.

, and nail care is no exception. Innovation in nail art and design has influenced global trends in the region. Intricate nail designs, 3D gradient colors, and nail art are among consumers' most popular nail designs. K-Beauty, has greatly influenced the Asia Pacific beauty and skincare market. Beauty regimens include nail care as part of grooming and holistic skincare. As a result, customers in the region are adopting more comprehensive nail care routines, leading to an increased demand for nail care products.

Global Nail Care Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Nail Color

Liquid Nail Color

Gel Nail Color

Base Coat & Top Coat

Others (Acrylic Nail Color, Shellac Nail Color, etc.)

Nail Treatment

Manicure

Pedicure

By Sales Type

Bulk

Packaged

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

