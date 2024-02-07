Entrada Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRDA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing intracellular Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™)-therapeutics as a new class of medicines, today announced it will participate in the following two investor conferences:



Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

Dipal Doshi, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference

Nathan Dowden, President and Chief Operating Officer, will participate on the Orphan Bone & Neuromuscular Diseases panel on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time in Boston, MA.

Live webcasts will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.entradatx.com. Replays will be available on the Entrada website for 90 days following the events.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™)-therapeutics, to engage intracellular targets that have long been considered inaccessible and undruggable. The Company’s EEV therapeutics are designed to enable the efficient intracellular delivery of a wide range of therapeutics into a variety of organs and tissues, resulting in an improved therapeutic index. Through its proprietary, highly versatile and modular EEV platform, Entrada is building a robust development portfolio of RNA-, antibody- and enzyme-based programs for the potential treatment of neuromuscular, immunological, ocular and metabolic diseases, among others. The Company’s lead oligonucleotide programs include ENTR-601-44, ENTR-601-45 and ENTR-601-50 for the potential treatment of people living with Duchenne who are exon 44, 45 and 50 skipping amenable, respectively, as well as our partnered candidate VX-670 for myotonic dystrophy type 1.

