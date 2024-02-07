Vishay Intertechnology Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, today announced results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.



Highlights

4Q 2023 revenues of $785.2 million

4Q 2023 EPS of $0.37

4Q 2023 book-to-bill of 0.75

Backlog at quarter end was 5.3 months

Returned a total of $34.8 million to stockholders

FY 2023 capex of $329.4 million

FY 2023 free cash flow of $37.4 million

FY 2023 total stockholder return of $134.3 million

“For the fourth quarter, the trends in inventory adjustments, contracting lead times and softened demand in industrial end markets became more apparent. While customers continue to digest higher inventory levels, we proceeded to implement our strategy to broaden participation with our distribution partners,” said Joel Smejkal, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Looking ahead, input from our customers and distribution partners suggest we will be dealing with an inventory digestion for the first half of the year, although some end markets are expected to rebound sooner. During this period of inventory adjustment, our strong balance sheet and liquidity gives us the resources to continue investing in incremental capacity and preparing Vishay for the long-term demand trends of e-mobility, sustainability and connectivity. Near term we intend to advance our distribution strategy which positions us to timely benefit from a rebound in demand,” concluded Mr. Smejkal.

1Q 2024 Outlook

For the first quarter of 2024, management expects revenues in the range of $735 million +/- $20 million and a gross profit margin in the range of 24.0% +/- 50 basis points.

Conference Call

A live audio webcast of the conference call and a PDF copy of the press release and the quarterly presentation will be accessible directly from the Investor Relations section of the Vishay website at http://ir.vishay.com.

There will be a replay of the conference call available on the Investor Relations website approximately one hour following the call and will remain available for 30 days.

About Vishay

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

This press release includes certain financial measures which are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including adjusted net earnings; adjusted earnings per share; adjusted gross margin; adjusted operating margin; free cash; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"); adjusted EBITDA; and adjusted EBITDA margin; which are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP measures supplement our GAAP measures of performance or liquidity and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance or liquidity. Non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, free cash, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin do not have uniform definitions. These measures, as calculated by Vishay, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that such measures are meaningful to investors because they provide insight with respect to intrinsic operating results of the Company. Although the terms "free cash" and "EBITDA" are not defined in GAAP, the measures are derived using various line items measured in accordance with GAAP. Reconciling items to arrive at adjusted net earnings represent significant charges or credits that are important to understanding the Company's intrinsic operations. Reconciling items to calculate adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin and adjusted EBITDA represent those same items used in computing adjusted net earnings, as relevant. Furthermore, the presented calculation of adjusted EBITDA is substantially similar to, but not identical to, a measure used in the calculation of financial ratios required for covenant compliance under Vishay's revolving credit facility. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in the Company's financial statements presented in its annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports presented on Forms 10-Q.

Statements contained herein that relate to the Company's future performance, including forecasted revenues and margins, capital investment, capacity expansion, stockholder returns, and the performance of the economy in general, are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions such as “intend,” “suggest”, “guide,” “will,” “expect,” or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; manufacturing or supply chain interruptions or changes in customer demand (including due to political, economic, and health instability and military conflicts and hostilities); delays or difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies; delays or difficulties in expanding our manufacturing capacities; an inability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; uncertainty related to the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates; competition and technological changes in our industries; difficulties in new product development; difficulties in identifying suitable acquisition candidates, consummating a transaction on terms which we consider acceptable, and integration and performance of acquired businesses; the timing of the Newport wafer fab acquisition; that the Newport wafer fab acquisition may not be consummated, including as a result of any of the conditions precedent (including the failure to obtain any required approvals or consents); global market downturn conditions and volatilities impacting the completion of the acquisition; that the fab will not be integrated successfully into the Company’s overall business; that the expected benefits of the acquisition may not be realized; that the fab’s standards, procedures and controls will not be brought into conformance within the Company’s operation; difficulties in transitioning and retaining fab employees following the acquisition; difficulties in consolidating facilities and transferring processes and know-how; the diversion of our management’s attention from the management of our current business; changes in U.S. and foreign trade regulations and tariffs, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable domestic and foreign tax regulations, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable accounting standards and other factors affecting our operations that are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Summary of Operations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Fiscal quarters ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Net revenues $ 785,236 $ 853,653 $ 855,298 Costs of products sold 584,572 616,010 606,178 Gross profit 200,664 237,643 249,120 Gross margin 25.6 % 27.8 % 29.1 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 122,834 122,513 113,812 Operating income 77,830 115,130 135,308 Operating margin 9.9 % 13.5 % 15.8 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (6,454 ) (7,153 ) (4,490 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt - (18,874 ) - Other 9,268 7,409 (2,618 ) Total other income (expense) - net 2,814 (18,618 ) (7,108 ) Income before taxes 80,644 96,512 128,200 Income tax expense 28,690 30,557 54,999 Net earnings 51,954 65,955 73,201 Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 482 426 413 Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 51,472 $ 65,529 $ 72,788 Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.37 $ 0.47 $ 0.51 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.37 $ 0.47 $ 0.51 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 138,318 139,083 141,643 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 139,266 140,001 142,247 Cash dividends per share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10









VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Summary of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) Years ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) Net revenues $ 3,402,045 $ 3,497,401 Costs of products sold* 2,427,552 2,438,412 Gross profit 974,493 1,058,989 Gross margin 28.6 % 30.3 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses* 488,349 443,503 Operating income 486,144 615,486 Operating margin 14.3 % 17.6 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (25,131 ) (17,129 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt (18,874 ) - Other 25,263 (4,852 ) Total other income (expense) - net (18,742 ) (21,981 ) Income before taxes 467,402 593,505 Income tax expense 141,889 163,022 Net earnings 325,513 430,483 Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,693 1,673 Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 323,820 $ 428,810 Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 2.32 $ 2.99 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 2.31 $ 2.98 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 139,447 143,399 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 140,246 143,915 Cash dividends per share $ 0.40 $ 0.40 * The year ended December 31, 2022 includes incremental costs of products sold and selling, general, and administrative expenses separable from normal operations directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $6,661 and $546, respectively.





VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 972,719 $ 610,825 Short-term investments 35,808 305,272 Accounts receivable, net 426,674 416,178 Inventories: Finished goods 167,083 156,234 Work in process 267,339 261,345 Raw materials 213,098 201,300 Total inventories 647,520 618,879 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 214,443 170,056 Total current assets 2,297,164 2,121,210 Property and equipment, at cost: Land 77,006 75,907 Buildings and improvements 719,387 658,829 Machinery and equipment 3,053,868 2,857,636 Construction in progress 290,593 243,038 Allowance for depreciation (2,846,208 ) (2,704,951 ) 1,294,646 1,130,459 Right of use assets 126,829 131,193 Deferred income taxes 137,394 104,667 Goodwill 201,416 201,432 Other intangible assets, net 72,333 77,896 Other assets 110,141 98,796 Total assets $ 4,239,923 $ 3,865,653









VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (continued) (In thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 191,002 $ 189,099 Payroll and related expenses 161,940 166,079 Lease liabilities 26,485 25,319 Other accrued expenses 239,350 261,606 Income taxes 73,098 84,155 Total current liabilities 691,875 726,258 Long-term debt less current portion 818,188 500,937 U.S. transition tax payable 47,027 83,010 Deferred income taxes 95,776 117,183 Long-term lease liabilities 102,830 108,493 Other liabilities 87,918 92,530 Accrued pension and other postretirement costs 195,503 187,092 Total liabilities 2,039,117 1,815,503 Equity: Vishay stockholders' equity Common stock 13,319 13,291 Class B convertible common stock 1,210 1,210 Capital in excess of par value 1,291,499 1,352,321 Retained earnings 1,041,372 773,228 Treasury stock (at cost) (161,656 ) (82,972 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 10,337 (10,827 ) Total Vishay stockholders' equity 2,196,081 2,046,251 Noncontrolling interests 4,725 3,899 Total equity 2,200,806 2,050,150 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,239,923 $ 3,865,653









VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Years ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) Operating activities Net earnings $ 325,513 $ 430,483 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 184,373 163,991 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (554 ) (455 ) Inventory write-offs for obsolescence 37,426 26,898 Pensions and other postretirement benefits, net of contributions (9,559 ) (615 ) Stock compensation expense 16,532 6,545 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 18,874 - Deferred income taxes 36,783 38,677 Other 9,442 835 Change in U.S. transition tax liability (27,670 ) (14,757 ) Change in repatriation tax liability (63,600 ) (25,201 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (161,857 ) (142,113 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 365,703 484,288 Investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (329,410 ) (325,308 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,156 1,198 Purchase and deposits for businesses, net of cash acquired (13,753 ) (50,000 ) Purchase of short-term investments (117,523 ) (285,956 ) Maturity of short-term investments 387,898 132,901 Other investing activities (1,219 ) (1,766 ) Net cash used in investing activities (72,851 ) (528,931 ) Financing activities Proceeds from long-term borrowings 750,000 - Repurchase of convertible debt instruments (386,745 ) - Net proceeds (payments) on revolving credit facility (42,000 ) 42,000 Debt issuance costs (26,823 ) - Cash paid for capped call (94,200 ) - Dividends paid to common stockholders (50,787 ) (52,348 ) Dividends paid to Class B common stockholders (4,839 ) (4,839 ) Repurchase of common stock held in treasury (78,684 ) (82,972 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (867 ) (741 ) Cash withholding taxes paid when shares withheld for vested equity awards (3,994 ) (2,123 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 61,061 (101,023 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 7,981 (17,617 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 361,894 (163,283 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 610,825 774,108 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 972,719 $ 610,825









VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Fiscal quarters ended Years ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 51,472 $ 65,529 $ 72,788 $ 323,820 $ 428,810 Reconciling items affecting gross profit: Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 6,661 Other reconciling items affecting operating income: Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 546 Reconciling items affecting other income (expense): Loss on early extinguishment of debt $ - $ 18,874 $ - $ 18,874 $ - Reconciling items affecting tax expense (benefit): Effect of changes in uncertain tax positions $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (5,941 ) Effects of changes in valuation allowances - - (33,669 ) - (33,669 ) Effect of change in indefinite reversal assertion - - 59,642 - 59,642 Tax effects of pre-tax items above - (498 ) - (498 ) (1,802 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 51,472 $ 83,905 $ 98,761 $ 342,196 $ 454,247 Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding 139,266 140,001 142,247 140,246 143,915 Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.37 $ 0.60 $ 0.69 $ 2.44 $ 3.16









VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Reconciliation of Free Cash (Unaudited - In thousands) Fiscal quarters ended Years ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 6,268 $ 122,303 166,496 $ 365,703 $ 484,288 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 122 21 726 1,156 1,198 Less: Capital expenditures (145,331 ) (66,829 ) (153,133 ) (329,410 ) (325,308 ) Free cash $ (138,941 ) $ 55,495 $ 14,089 $ 37,449 $ 160,178







