Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Declares an Increased Quarterly Dividend of $0.115 per Share

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record on April 10, 2024. The dividend will be paid on April 15, 2024.


