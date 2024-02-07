Debra Stangl Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Success Redefined", Co-Authored Alongside Jack Canfield

Best Selling Author - Debra Stangl

SEDONA, AZ, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a captivating alliance, Debra Stangl has partnered with renowned author Jack Canfield and an exceptional group of professionals from around the world to co-author the transformational book, Success Redefined, published by CelebrityPress®. This highly anticipated book made its magnificent debut on February 1st, 2024.

Upon its release, Success Redefined surged on the Amazon best-sellers charts, attaining remarkable positions and securing the coveted #1 New Release spot in two distinct categories! Furthermore, it has achieved impressive rankings, hitting best-seller status in Direct Marketing, Sales and Selling, as well as in Entrepreneurship, Marketing, and the Marketing and Sales categories. These exceptional accomplishments emphasize the quality and value of Success Redefined, highlighting its impact and resonance with readers.

Debra Stangl's illuminating chapter, titled, "The Sedona Soul Adventure," has played a pivotal role in the book's remarkable success. Her insights offer readers a profound journey into the realm of personal transformation and spiritual growth.

Meet Debra Stangl:

Debra Stangl, founder of Sedona Soul Adventures, experienced a profound spiritual re-awakening in Sedona, Arizona in 1999. Her organization, known for custom-designed spiritual retreats for individuals and couples, has earned accolades, including 'Best of Sedona' for Retreats (2020-2023) and 'Best Marriage Retreats' in the US (2017-2023). Debra is also the author of the #1 International Bestseller, "The Journey To Happy."

Debra's journey began with a Bachelor's Degree in Theatre and Dance from the University of Iowa and a law degree from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, where she practiced law for over 20 years. Her spiritual re-awakening led her to leave her law practice in 1999 in search of a more fulfilling life and she founded Sedona Soul Adventures in 2002, empowering thousands to transform their lives and relationships.

Debra resides in Sedona, Arizona, with her husband and spiritual partner, Richard Kepple, alongside their two cherished Doodles, Missy and Beauregard. Debra and Richard are currently co-authoring a book on relationships, capturing their adventures through captivating photo shoots around the world.

To reach Debra and discover more about her transformative work, please contact her at:

Email: Debra@SedonaSoulAdventures.com

Website: SedonaSoulAdventures.com

