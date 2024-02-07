Crown Crafts to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results on February 14, 2024

GONZALES, La., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ-CM: CRWS) (the “Company”) today announced that it intends to release the results of its operations for the third quarter fiscal year 2024 before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. Olivia W. Elliott, President and Chief Executive Officer and Craig J. Demarest, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a teleconference at 8:00 a.m. Central Standard Time on that day to discuss the Company’s results and answer appropriate questions.



Interested individuals may join the teleconference by dialing (844) 861-5504 and asking to join the Crown Crafts, Inc. call. The teleconference can also be accessed in listen-only mode by visiting the Company’s website at www.crowncrafts.com. The financial information to be discussed during the teleconference may be found on the investor relations portion of the Company’s website after earnings are released.

A telephone replay of the teleconference will be available one hour after the call through 4:00 p.m. Central Standard Time on May 14, 2024. To access the replay, dial (412) 317-0088 and enter replay access code 3590233.

About Crown Crafts, Inc.

Crown Crafts, Inc. designs, markets and distributes infant, toddler and juvenile consumer products. Founded in 1957, Crown Crafts is one of America’s largest producers of infant bedding, toddler bedding, bibs, toys and disposable products. The Company operates through its four wholly owned subsidiaries, NoJo Baby & Kids, Inc., Sassy Baby, Inc., Manhattan Group, LLC and Manhattan Toy Europe Limited, which market a variety of infant, toddler and juvenile products under Company-owned trademarks, as well as licensed collections and exclusive private label programs. Sales are made directly to retailers such as mass merchants, large chain stores and juvenile specialty stores. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.crowncrafts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations, projections, estimates and assumptions. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates” and variations of such words and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, including changes in interest rates, in the overall level of consumer spending and in the price of oil, cotton and other raw materials used in the Company’s products, changing competition, changes in the retail environment, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate newly acquired businesses, the level and pricing of future orders from the Company’s customers, the extent to which the Company’s business is concentrated in a small number of customers, the Company’s dependence upon third-party suppliers, including some located in foreign countries, customer acceptance of both new designs and newly-introduced product lines, actions of competitors that may impact the Company’s business, disruptions to transportation systems or shipping lanes used by the Company or its suppliers, and the Company’s dependence upon licenses from third parties. Reference is also made to the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional factors that may impact the Company’s results of operations and financial condition. The Company does not undertake to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to conform to actual results or changes in our expectations, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Craig J. Demarest

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(225) 647-9118

cdemarest@crowncrafts.com

Investor Relations:

Three Part Advisors

Steven Hooser, Partner, or John Beisler, Managing Director

(817) 310-8776