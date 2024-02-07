China, India, Southeast Asia Automotive OEM Telematics Market 2019-2026 : Growth, Size ($38,723.4 Million) Global Report

China, India, Southeast Asia Automotive OEM Telematics Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "China, India, Southeast Asia Automotive OEM Telematics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, HCV, LCV, MCV, and Two-Wheeler) and Application (Solutions and Services): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026.

𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚, 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚, 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐎𝐄𝐌 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 :

The China, India and Southeast Asia automotive OEM telematics market was valued at $5,207.3 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $38,723.4 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 27.1% from 2019 to 2026.

At present, China dominated China, India and Southeast Asia automotive OEM telematics market in 2017, whereas Southeast Asia is expected to grow at a significant rate in China, India and Southeast Asia automotive OEM telematics market forecast.

Factor such as government rules & regulations and rising trend of connectivity solutions is driving the China, India and Southeast Asia automotive OEM telematics market growth. In addition, ease in vehicle diagnosis is anticipated to propel the growth of market. However, threat of data hacking and high installation cost is hindering the growth of market. Furthermore, smart transportation system and improvement in performance of autonomous vehicle is a remarkable growth opportunity for the players operating in the China, India and Southeast Asia automotive OEM telematics industry.

Automotive OEM services have focused on fostering relationships with customers by improving services for a better user experience and launching new models that are in compliance with the regulatory standards. Moreover, growth in collaborations between mobile network providers and automotive manufacturers to provide seamless telematics services to customers is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the telematics market in the near future.

Automotive manufacturers need to adhere to the safety standards defined by the governments of respective regions. The eCall system is one of the standard devices used in European vehicles for automatically dialing a helpline number and send location details in case of emergencies. The European car manufacturing industry has been closely working with connectivity device manufacturers and telecom service providers to offer connectivity solutions, which are as per the industry standards.

Ford Motors and BMW are the key leaders in the automotive OEM infotainment market. Harman has a Tier-1 supplier network in automotive OEM telematics services. China, India and Southeast Asia automotive OEM telematics market giants, such as Ford, Toyota, and BMW, have consolidated their market position, hardware reliability, open platforms, and quality through various innovations in their services and extensive regional coverage.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

In 2018, based on application, the solutions segment was the highest revenue contributor.

In 2018, based on vehicle type, the passenger car segment was the highest revenue contributor.

In 2018, based on Asia Pacific region, China contributed the highest market revenue, followed by India and Southeast Asia.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

AT&T Inc.,

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW),

Ford Motor Company (Ford),

HARMAN International,

MiX Telematics,

Telefónica S.A.,

TomTom International BV.,

Trimble Inc.,

Verizon, Vodafone Group,

others,

Which holds the major contribution in China, India and Southeast Asia automotive OEM telematics market share.

