Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,589 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,935 in the last 365 days.

“Falling Ember” by C.Y. Stewart: A Narrative on Emotional Well-being in Modern Times

C.Y. Stewart

C.Y. Stewart

Bilingual Author Releases Fourth Novel, Blending Thrilling Storytelling with Poignant Depth

ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-cultural author C.Y. Stewart recently launched “Falling Ember” (Cold Ridge Publishing, 2024) in Kindle and paperback. In her new novel, C.Y. tells a stirring tale of the radiating impact of emotional well-being in the form of a page-turning thriller.

In the book, a young woman named Lauren went on her first date with Daniel, someone Lauren met online a few days ago. The two characters’ lives quickly unfold upon the life-altering evening, and danger ensues. “Falling Ember” delves into the long-term impacts of emotional neglect on an individual’s development and mental health, highlighting the challenges faced by many in finding a sense of belonging and self-worth in their adult lives.

“Falling Ember” is not merely a novel; it is a call-to-action, urging readers to acknowledge and address the emotional needs of humans. The story serves as a reminder of the crucial role that emotional support plays in the healthy development of individuals and, by extension, society as a whole.

C.Y. Stewart is a bilingual storyteller known for her insightful exploration of complex emotional issues through a multicultural lens. Born and raised in China, C.Y. endured a very humble childhood. Through focused efforts, she studied Chinese Literature and Economics, and earned two Bachelor’s Degrees from Peking University. In 2014, she immigrated to the United States in pursuit of her dreams. In 2019, C.Y. founded Cold Ridge Publishing in Missouri, USA. The company’s mission is to demonstrate, through cross-cultural literature, that we all share a common human story.

“Falling Ember” is a captive read for anyone who enjoys a page-turning story, told in a compelling and personal style.

“Falling Ember” has 168 pages. The price is $5.99 for Kindle and $9.99 for paperback. The ISBN is 978-1-734-97855-1.

The book can be ordered now at Amazon.com.

Media may schedule an interview with the author by sending an email to cystewart@coldridgepublishing.com. For more information, please visit: www.cystewart.com.

Carrie Stewart
Cold Ridge Publishing
+1 314-309-0686
cystewart@coldridgepublishing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

“Falling Ember” by C.Y. Stewart: A Narrative on Emotional Well-being in Modern Times

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more