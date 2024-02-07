Sealing the Future : Transportation Seals Market Projected to Reach $25.2 Billion by 2031 by Allied Market Research

Transportation Seals Market

However, increase in demand for electric vehicles & aircrafts, and volatile prices of raw materials are expected to hinder the growth of the global market.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global transportation seals market generated $12.9 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $25.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chains, key investment pockets, competitive scenarios, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

🔰𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17397

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞, 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥, 𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, the rotary seals segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. In addition, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞, the automotive segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the market. Furthermore, the segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the o-ring segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the market, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. In addition, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

🔰𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/transportation-seals-market/purchase-options

𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥, the elastomers seals segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. However, the thermoplastics segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

The global transportation seals market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the market. In addition, the region is expected to register the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟎% from 2022 to 2031.

There are prominent key factors that drive the growth of the transportation seals market, such as growth in awareness pertaining to NVH, and rise in demand for advanced seals to improve fuel efficiency. The market economy is also responsible for the growth of the market. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are developing economies. Thus, the transportation sector witnesses prominent growth in these countries, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the transportation seals market.

The key players that operate in this transportation seals market are 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐞 𝐝𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭-𝐆𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐒.𝐀., 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐰𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐅𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥-𝐌𝐨𝐠𝐮𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐠 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇 & 𝐂𝐨. 𝐊𝐆, 𝐇𝐮𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐀, 𝐌𝐞𝐜𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐔𝐦𝐛𝐫𝐚 𝐒.𝐩.𝐀., 𝐌𝐞𝐠𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐜, 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐫-𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐒𝐊𝐅, 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐬 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐏𝐋𝐂, 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐜𝐨 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐓𝐨𝐲𝐨𝐝𝐚 𝐆𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐢 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐠 𝐀𝐁.

🔰𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A17397

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

☑️By end use, the automotive segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

☑️By type, the O-ring segment is projected to lead the global transportation seals market

☑️By material, the thermoplastics segment is projected to lead the global transportation seals market

☑️By motion, the rotary seals component segment is projected to lead the global transportation seals market

☑️Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-windows-and-exterior-sealing-market-A07280 - Automotive Windows and Exterior Sealing Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-seals-market-A09105 - Aircraft Seals Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-seal-supporting-market-A12236 - Automotive Seal Supporting Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032