Iris Energy Announces Monthly Investor Update for January 2024

Operating capacity increased to 6.2 EH/s

20 EH/s plan for 2024

SYDNEY, Australia, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) ("Iris Energy" or "the Company"), a leading owner and operator of institutional-grade, highly efficient proprietary Bitcoin mining data centers powered by 100% renewable energy, today published a monthly investor update for January 2024, containing its results from operations as well as business updates.

Key Highlights1

Key metrics2 Jan-24 Average operating hashrate (PH/s) 5,642 Bitcoin mined 341 Mining revenue (US$’000) 14,466 Electricity costs (US$’000)3 6,376 Revenue per Bitcoin (US$) 42,436 Electricity costs per Bitcoin (US$) 18,705

H1 2024 – expansion to 10 EH/s ongoing Operating capacity increased from 5.6 EH/s to 6.2 EH/s as of February 6, 2024 3.8 EH/s to be shipped and installed in coming months 0.9 EH/s of Bitmain S21 miners to be shipped shortly Overall fleet efficiency to improve to 24.8 J/TH



H2 2024 – pathway from 10 EH/s to 20 EH/s 1 EH/s of Bitmain T21 miners purchased 9 EH/s of additional Bitmain T21 miner purchase options at $14/TH Overall fleet efficiency to improve to 21.9 J/TH



Childress construction progress Phase 1 (expansion to 10 EH/s) – on track for H1 2024 Phase 2-3 (expansion to 20 EH/s) – site civils & procurement underway for H2 2024 completion



Corporate update

During the month, the Company provided updates on its near-term expansion to 10 EH/s and pathway to 20 EH/s in 2024.

On January 16, 2024, the Company announced it entered into an agreement with Bitmain to secure 10 EH/s of new T21 miners in 2024 at a fixed price of $14/TH/s4, comprising 1 EH/s of additional miner purchases and 9 EH/s of miner purchase options exercisable in H2 2024.

If the miner purchase options are exercised in full, overall fleet efficiency for 20 EH/s would improve to 21.9 J/TH. Decisions with respect to exercising all, some or none of the miner purchase options will be made during 2024, taking into consideration market conditions, shareholder value and funding availability.

The full announcements can be accessed via the following link.

Canal Flats (0.8 EH/s, 30MW capacity) – BC, Canada

Canal Flats has been powered by 100% renewable energy since inception5.

The project achieved average monthly operating hashrate of 838 PH/s in January compared to 829 PH/s last month.

Mackenzie (2.6 EH/s, 80MW capacity) – BC, Canada

Mackenzie has been powered by 100% renewable energy since inception5.

The project achieved average monthly operating hashrate of 2,578 PH/s in January compared to 2,574 PH/s last month.

Prince George (1.6 EH/s, 50MW capacity) – BC, Canada

Prince George has been powered by 100% renewable energy since inception5.

The project achieved average monthly operating hashrate of 1,498 PH/s in January compared to 1,568 PH/s last month. During the month, the operations team conducted scheduled substation maintenance work at Prince George.

Childress update (1.1 EH/s, 40MW operational / 260MW under construction) – Texas, USA

Childress has been powered by 100% renewable energy since inception via the purchase of RECs.

The project achieved average monthly operating hashrate of 727 PH/s in January compared to 604 PH/s last month, with the increase due to the installation of miners as part of the near-term expansion to 10 EH/s.

Construction at Childress is progressing ahead of schedule:

Phase 1 (100MW) DC 1: operating since April 2023 DC 2: energized with miner installation commenced; approximately 0.5 EH/s operational DC 3: building and miner racking installation complete; electrical installation ongoing DC 4: building structure complete; miner racking and electrical installation ongoing DC 5: concrete foundations complete; building structure assembly ongoing

Childress Phase 2-3 (200MW) Site civil works commenced for Phase 2 Electrical procurement underway, including first 138kV transformer on site and second 138kV transformer on order



Future development sites

In addition to the Company’s 2,160MW of announced power capacity, development works also continued across additional sites in Canada, the USA and Asia-Pacific, which have the potential to support up to an additional >1,000MW of aggregate capacity.

Community engagement

Iris Energy hosted Texas Senator Charles Perry on a tour of the Childress data center facility, which showcased the Company’s commitment to creating local jobs, contracting local suppliers and investing in the community.

Operating and financial results

Daily average operating hashrate chart is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b1b74eb-9371-4117-b03f-95db0d591626

The operations team conducted scheduled substation maintenance work at Prince George in early January which resulted in a temporary reduction in operating hashrate.

Technical commentary

The Company’s average operating hashrate was 5,642 PH/s in January (compared to 5,576 PH/s in December) with the increase due to installation of miners at Childress. The Company recorded lower revenue ($14.5m vs. $17.2m in December) which was primarily attributable to lower network transaction fees.

The increase in electricity costs per Bitcoin mined ($18.7k vs. $14.9k in December) was primarily attributable to lower network transaction fees as well as higher electricity prices and reduced market volatility at Childress (lower energy trading proceeds), noting the Company retains flexibility to reduce future power costs through adjusting miner output in response to changes in mining economics.

Operating Nov-23 Dec-23 Jan-24 Renewable energy usage (MW)5,6 164 161 163 Avg operating hashrate (PH/s) 5,551 5,576 5,642

Financial (unaudited)2 Nov-23 Dec-23 Jan-24 Bitcoin mined 369 399 341 Mining revenue (US$’000) 13,714 17,174 14,466 Electricity costs (US$’000)3 5,730 5,926 6,376 Revenue per Bitcoin (US$) 37,155 43,056 42,436 Electricity costs per Bitcoin (US$) 15,524 14,858 18,705

Site Capacity

(MW) Capacity

(EH/s)7 Timing Status Canal Flats (BC, Canada) 30 0.8 Complete Operating Mackenzie (BC, Canada) 80 2.6 Complete Operating Prince George (BC, Canada) 50 1.6 Complete Operating Childress Phase 1 (Texas, USA) 40 1.1 Complete Operating Total Operating 200 6.2 Childress Phase 1 (Texas, USA) 60 3.88 H1 20249 Under construction Childress Phase 2-3 (Texas, USA) 200 10.010 H2 2024 Under construction Total Operating & Construction 460 20.0 Childress Phase 4-6 (Texas, USA) 300 TBD Power available Development Site (Texas, USA) 1,400 Late 2026 Connection underway Total Capacity 2,160



______________________

1 All timing references in this investor update are to calendar months, in each case unless otherwise specified.

2 Bitcoin and Bitcoin mined in this investor update are presented in accordance with our revenue recognition policy which is determined on a Bitcoin received basis (post deduction of mining pool fees as applicable).

3 The Company’s Childress site generated ~US$0.1 million of power sales in January (~3 Bitcoin equivalent), which represents unaudited power credits (primarily driven by voluntary curtailment) under hedge contracts (based on current meter data and ERCOT real-time prices) and are reflected within the electricity costs. Figures are based on current internal estimates and exclude REC purchases.

4 Purchase price excludes shipping and taxes.

5 The Company’s Canal Flats, Mackenzie and Prince George sites have been powered by 100% renewable energy since inception of which approximately 98% is directly from renewable energy sources; approximately 2% is from the purchase of RECs. The Company’s Childress site has been powered by 100% renewable energy since inception via the purchase of RECs.

6 Comprises actual power usage for Canal Flats, Mackenzie, Prince George, and Childress.

7 Reflects estimated hashrate capacity by site assuming full utilization of existing available data center capacity with Bitmain S19j Pro miners, except where otherwise stated.

8 Reflects estimated hashrate capacity of the previously announced purchases of Bitmain S21 miners (0.9 EH/s) and T21 miners (2.9 EH/s).

9 Indicative timing for commencement of delivery of data centers.

10 Reflects estimated hashrate capacity with additional 1 EH/s Bitmain T21 miner purchase and assuming the full exercise of the previously announced 9 EH/s Bitmain T21 miner purchase options.

