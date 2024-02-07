Submit Release
Radware Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Highlights

  • Revenue of $65.0 million, down 12% year-over-year
  • Cloud ARR of $64.9 million, up 22% year-over-year
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13; GAAP net loss per diluted share of $0.14

Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Highlights

  • Revenue of $261.3 million, down 11% year-over-year
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43; GAAP net loss per diluted share of $0.50

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

“We closed 2023 on a positive note with our cloud security business delivering 22% year-over-year ARR growth,” said Roy Zisapel, Radware’s president and CEO. “As we look ahead, we remain cautiously optimistic in 2024. We intend to build upon early signs of improvement in the macro environment and capitalize on the growth in our cloud security business and partner channels, while remaining committed to cost discipline. We believe we are well positioned to return to revenue growth and improve profitability in 2024.”

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023
Revenue for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 totaled $65.0 million and $261.3 million, respectively:

  • Revenue in the Americas region was $24.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of 23% from $31.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Revenue in the Americas region for the full year of 2023 was $103.4 million, a decrease of 17% from $123.9 million in the full year of 2022.
  • Revenue in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (“EMEA”) region was $24.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 2% from $24.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Revenue in the EMEA region for the full year of 2023 was $96.5 million, a decrease of 7% from $104.2 million for the full year of 2022.
  • Revenue in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region was $15.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of 13% from $17.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Revenue in the APAC region for the full year of 2023 was $61.4 million, a decrease of 6% from $65.3 million for the full year of 2022.

GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $5.9 million, or $(0.14) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $4.1 million, or $(0.09) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. GAAP net loss for the full year of 2023 was $21.6 million, or $(0.50) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $0.2 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, for the full year of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $5.5 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $7.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income for the full year of 2023 was $18.9 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $31.3 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the full year of 2022.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits, and marketable securities of $363.7 million. Cash flow from operating activities was $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and negative at $3.5 million for the full year of 2023.

Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. A reconciliation of each of the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.

Conference Call
Radware management will host a call today, February 7, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results and the Company’s first quarter 2024 outlook. To participate on the call, please use the following numbers:
U.S. participants call toll free: 888-510-2008
International participants call: 1 646-960-0306
Conference ID: 1864701

A replay will be available for two days, starting two hours after the end of the call, on telephone number +1-647-362-9199 or (US toll-free) 800-770-2030. Passcode 1864701.

The call will be webcast live on the Company’s website at: http://www.radware.com/IR/. The webcast will remain available for replay during the next 12 months.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Key Performance Indicators
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense, selling and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income, net, income before taxes on income, taxes on income, net income and diluted earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present, and future periods. Radware’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware’s ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of booked orders for term-based cloud services, subscription licenses, and maintenance contracts that are in effect at the end of a reporting period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations. We consider ARR a key performance indicator of the value of the recurring components of our business.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs, or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could.” Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; the effects of the current attacks by the terrorist groups Hamas and Hezbollah, and the war between Israel and Hamas and Israel and Hezbollah; natural disasters and public health crises, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic; a shortage of components or manufacturing capacity could cause a delay in our ability to fulfill orders or increase our manufacturing costs; our business may be affected by sanctions, export controls, and similar measures, targeting Russia and other countries and territories, as well as other responses to Russia’s military conflict in Ukraine, including indefinite suspension of operations in Russia and dealings with Russian entities by many multi-national businesses across a variety of industries; our ability to successfully implement our strategic initiative to accelerate our cloud business; our ability to expand our operations effectively; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; the impact of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general, and changes in the competitive landscape; changes in government regulation; outages, interruptions, or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; compliance with open source and third-party licenses; the risk that our intangible assets or goodwill may become impaired; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; long sales cycles for our solutions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; undetected defects or errors in our products or a failure of our products to protect against malicious attacks; the availability of components and manufacturing capacity; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; changes in tax laws; our ability to realize our investment objectives for our cash and liquid investments; our ability to attract, train, and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.

About Radware
Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

©2024 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents, and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Radware believes the information in this document is accurate in all material respects as of its publication date. However, the information is provided without any express, statutory, or implied warranties and is subject to change without notice.

The contents of any website or hyperlinks mentioned in this press release are for informational purposes and the contents thereof are not part of this press release.

CONTACTS
Investor Relations:
Yisca Erez, +972-72-3917211, ir@radware.com

Media Contact:
Gerri Dyrek, gerri.dyrek@radware.com

Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
       
  December 31,   December 31,
  2023   2022
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Assets      
       
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents 70,538     46,185  
Marketable securities 86,372     44,180  
Short-term bank deposits 173,678     207,679  
Trade receivables, net 18,959     17,752  
Other receivables and prepaid expenses 10,015     7,196  
Inventories 15,544     11,428  
  375,106     334,420  
       
Long-term investments      
Marketable securities 33,131     90,148  
Long-term bank deposits -     43,765  
Other assets 2,166     2,146  
  35,297     136,059  
       
       
Property and equipment, net 18,221     21,068  
Intangible assets, net 15,718     19,686  
Other long-term assets 39,161     41,269  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,777     23,078  
Goodwill 68,008     68,008  
Total assets 572,288     643,588  
       
Liabilities and equity      
       
Current liabilities      
Trade payables 4,298     6,464  
Deferred revenues 103,703     108,243  
Operating lease liabilities 4,684     4,685  
Other payables and accrued expenses 41,650     44,643  
  154,335     164,035  
       
Long-term liabilities      
Deferred revenues 60,499     72,219  
Operating lease liabilities 16,020     19,461  
Other long-term liabilities 18,160     19,430  
  94,679     111,110  
       
Equity      
Radware Ltd. equity      
Share capital 733     732  
Additional paid-in capital 529,218     498,168  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 77     (4,844 )
Treasury stock, at cost (365,749 )   (303,299 )
Retained earnings 119,812     141,402  
Total Radware Ltd. shareholder's equity 284,091     332,159  
       
Non–controlling interest 39,183     36,284  
       
Total equity 323,274     368,443  
       
Total liabilities and equity 572,288     643,588  
       


Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
                 
    For the three months ended   For the year ended
    December 31,   December 31,
    2023   2022   2023   2022
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
                 
Revenues   65,032     74,083     261,292     293,426  
Cost of revenues   12,824     13,917     51,710     53,884  
Gross profit   52,208     60,166     209,582     239,542  
                 
Operating expenses, net:                
Research and development, net   19,712     22,486     82,617     86,562  
Selling and marketing   31,869     32,544     126,237     126,533  
General and administrative   8,030     10,244     32,408     29,786  
Total operating expenses, net   59,611     65,274     241,262     242,881  
                 
Operating loss   (7,403 )   (5,108 )   (31,680 )   (3,339 )
Financial income, net   3,239     2,018     13,927     8,052  
Income (Loss) before taxes on income   (4,164 )   (3,090 )   (17,753 )   4,713  
Taxes on income   1,686     1,034     3,837     4,879  
Net loss   (5,850 )   (4,124 )   (21,590 )   (166 )
                 
Basic net loss per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders   (0.14 )   (0.09 )   (0.50 )   (0.00 )
                 
Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net loss per share   41,806,042     44,586,590     42,871,770     44,943,168  
                 
Diluted net loss per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders   (0.14 )   (0.09 )   (0.50 )   (0.00 )
                 
Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net loss per share   41,806,042     44,586,590     42,871,770     44,943,168  
                         


  Radware Ltd.
         
  Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
  (U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
                 
    For the three months ended   For the year ended
    December 31,   December 31,
    2023   2022   2023   2022
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
GAAP gross profit 52,208     60,166     209,582     239,542  
  Share-based compensation 112     112     515     399  
  Amortization of intangible assets 992     992     3,968     3,704  
Non-GAAP gross profit 53,312     61,270     214,065     243,645  
                 
GAAP research and development, net 19,712     22,486     82,617     86,562  
  Share-based compensation 2,305     2,073     8,505     7,292  
Non-GAAP Research and development, net 17,407     20,413     74,112     79,270  
                 
GAAP selling and marketing 31,869     32,544     126,237     126,533  
  Share-based compensation 3,489     2,993     12,554     11,241  
  Restructuring costs 578     -     1,851     -  
Non-GAAP selling and marketing 27,802     29,551     111,832     115,292  
                 
GAAP general and administrative 8,030     10,244     32,408     29,786  
  Share-based compensation 2,965     4,480     12,448     8,421  
  Acquisition costs 359     819     1,128     1,961  
Non-GAAP general and administrative 4,706     4,945     18,832     19,404  
                 
GAAP total operating expenses, net 59,611     65,274     241,262     242,881  
  Share-based compensation 8,759     9,546     33,507     26,954  
  Restructuring costs 578     -     1,851     -  
  Acquisition costs 359     819     1,128     1,961  
Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net 49,915     54,909     204,776     213,966  
                 
GAAP operating loss (7,403 )   (5,108 )   (31,680 )   (3,339 )
  Share-based compensation 8,871     9,658     34,022     27,353  
  Amortization of intangible assets 992     992     3,968     3,704  
  Restructuring costs 578     -     1,851     -  
  Acquisition costs 359     819     1,128     1,961  
Non-GAAP operating income 3,397     6,361     9,289     29,679  
                 
GAAP financial income, net 3,239     2,018     13,927     8,052  
  Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 563     413     (207 )   (1,301 )
Non-GAAP financial income, net 3,802     2,431     13,720     6,751  
                 
GAAP income (loss) before taxes on income (4,164 )   (3,090 )   (17,753 )   4,713  
  Share-based compensation 8,871     9,658     34,022     27,353  
  Amortization of intangible assets 992     992     3,968     3,704  
  Restructuring costs 578     -     1,851     -  
  Acquisition costs 359     819     1,128     1,961  
  Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 563     413     (207 )   (1,301 )
Non-GAAP income before taxes on income 7,199     8,792     23,009     36,430  
                 
GAAP taxes on income 1,686     1,034     3,837     4,879  
  Tax related adjustments 61     61     246     246  
Non-GAAP taxes on income 1,747     1,095     4,083     5,125  
                 
GAAP net loss (5,850 )   (4,124 )   (21,590 )   (166 )
  Share-based compensation 8,871     9,658     34,022     27,353  
  Amortization of intangible assets 992     992     3,968     3,704  
  Restructuring costs 578     -     1,851     -  
  Acquisition costs 359     819     1,128     1,961  
  Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 563     413     (207 )   (1,301 )
  Tax related adjustments (61 )   (61 )   (246 )   (246 )
Non-GAAP net income 5,452     7,697     18,926     31,305  
                 
GAAP diluted net loss per share (0.14 )   (0.09 )   (0.50 )   (0.00 )
  Share-based compensation 0.21     0.21     0.78     0.60  
  Amortization of intangible assets 0.02     0.02     0.09     0.08  
  Restructuring costs 0.02     0.00     0.04     0.00  
  Acquisition costs 0.01     0.02     0.03     0.04  
  Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 0.01     0.01     (0.00 )   (0.03 )
  Tax related adjustments (0.00 )   (0.00 )   (0.01 )   (0.01 )
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 0.13     0.17     0.43     0.68  
                 
                 
Weighted average number of shares used to compute non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 42,462,751     45,227,288     43,655,555     45,947,476  
                       


Radware Ltd.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
(U.S Dollars in thousands)
                 
    For the three months ended   For the twelve months ended
    December 31,   December 31,
    2023   2022   2023   2022
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
GAAP net loss (5,850 )   (4,124 )   (21,590 )   (166 )
  Exclude: Financial income, net (3,239 )   (2,018 )   (13,927 )   (8,052 )
  Exclude: Depreciation and amortization expense 3,028     2,878     12,244     11,692  
  Exclude: Taxes on income 1,686     1,034     3,837     4,879  
EBITDA (4,375 )   (2,230 )   (19,436 )   8,353  
                 
  Share-based compensation 8,871     9,658     34,022     27,353  
  Restructuring costs 578     -     1,851     -  
  Acquisition costs 359     819     1,128     1,961  
Adjusted EBITDA 5,433     8,247     17,565     37,667  
                 
                 
    For the three months ended   For the twelve months ended
    December 31,   December 31,
    2023   2022   2023   2022
                 
  Amortization of intangible assets 992     992     3,968     3,704  
  Depreciation 2,036     1,886     8,276     7,988  
                 
    3,028     2,878     12,244     11,692  
                 


Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
                 
    For the three months ended   For the year ended
    December 31,   December 31,
    2023   2022   2023   2022
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Cash flow from operating activities:                
                 
Net loss   (5,850 )   (4,124 )   (21,590 )   (166 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization   3,028     2,878     12,244     11,692  
Share-based compensation   8,871     9,658     34,022     27,353  
Amortization of premium, accretion of discounts and accrued interest on marketable securities, net   638     766     1,754     2,345  
Loss (gain) related to securities, net   (1 )   (4 )   243     (68 )
Increase (decrease) in accrued interest on bank deposits   549     (1,424 )   (3,265 )   (2,480 )
Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net   207     301     (299 )   219  
Increase in trade receivables, net   (6,587 )   (4,401 )   (1,207 )   (4,561 )
Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses and other long-term assets   1,017     (1,887 )   (1,524 )   (2,360 )
Decrease (increase) in inventories   (2,550 )   (574 )   (4,116 )   152  
Increase (decrease) in trade payables   (1,771 )   (306 )   (2,166 )   2,154  
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues   (5,165 )   1,584     (16,260 )   13,475  
Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses   10,603     6,665     (195 )   (14,054 )
Operating lease liabilities, net   (336 )   428     (1,141 )   (1,553 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   2,653     9,560     (3,500 )   32,148  
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                
                 
Purchase of property and equipment   (936 )   (1,768 )   (5,429 )   (8,814 )
Proceeds from (investment in) other long-term assets, net   (11 )   (71 )   66     35  
Proceeds from (investment in) bank deposits, net   29,686     5,824     81,031     (13,377 )
Investment in, redemption of and purchase of marketable securities ,net   16,764     1,640     17,111     (3,862 )
Payment for the business acquisition of SecurityDAM Ltd.   -     -     -     (30,000 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   45,503     5,625     92,779     (56,018 )
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
                 
Proceeds from exercise of share options   63     832     371     2,034  
Repurchase of shares   (10,103 )   (12,301 )   (63,234 )   (59,492 )
Payment of deferred consideration related to acquisition   -     -     (2,063 )   -  
Proceeds from issuance of Preferred A shares in subsidiary   -     -     -     35,000  
Net cash used in financing activities   (10,040 )   (11,469 )   (64,926 )   (22,458 )
                 
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   38,116     3,716     24,353     (46,328 )
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period   32,422     42,469     46,185     92,513  
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period   70,538     46,185     70,538     46,185  
                 


