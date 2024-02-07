Submit Release
Wizz Air Refunds Over £1.24 million To Passenger In 2023

The UK Civil Aviation Authority has revealed that Wizz Air has been subject to enforcement proceedings, resulting in a £1.24 million refund to passengers.

UNITED KINGDOM, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The UK Civil Aviation Authority has revealed that Wizz Air has been subject to enforcement proceedings, resulting in a £1.24 million refund to passengers.

In response to many complaints about Wizz Air not honouring its passenger rights and not paying passengers what they are due, the UK Civil Aviation Authority began enforcement action against the airline last year.

Included in the list of complaints was the airline's failure to fulfil its legal commitment to offer substitute flights to allow customers to reach their destinations in the event of flight cancellations and delays. Wizz Air was obligated by the commitments to modify its policies to guarantee that going forward, it will consistently fulfil its re-routing and care responsibilities.

Wizz Air was also obliged to examine previously evaluated claims it had been sent reimbursement (usually hotel expenses) after an interruption in flight, transfers when replacement flights went via separate airports and replacement flight charges.

After assisting with the action, the airline has finished reviewing the allegations. As a result, over 25,000 claims have been re-examined, and in over 6,000 cases, additional payments have been made without affected passengers having to resubmit their claims, a relief for those already having to navigate the complicated claims process.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority conducted sample checks after Wizz Air reviewed the claims to ensure that passengers had received their money. For these previously discussed claims, these examinations have given confidence that Wizz Air has now complied with its obligations under air passenger rights.

Additionally, Wizz Air and the UK Civil Aviation Authority collaborated extensively to enhance Wizz Air's policies, practices, and passenger communications. Passengers in the UK should now be more aware of their options and rights in the event of a disruption.

Steve Reid from AirTravelClaim.com says “Whilst we are pleased that Wizz Air has now complied with the UK & EU air passenger regulations, it’s a shame that it was largely due to the threat of legal action from the CAA. This situation demonstrates to all airlines that they have a duty to their passengers, and that Air Travel Claim shall do everything possible to ensure that air passenger rights are upheld.”

