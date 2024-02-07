PHILIPPINES, February 7 - Press Release

February 7, 2024 Bong Go champions access to affordable healthcare at Access to Medicines (AtM) Summit 2.0 in Manila City Senator Christopher "Bong" Go attended the Access to Medicines (AtM) Summit 2.0 held at the Diamond Hotel in Manila City on Tuesday, February 6, as one of its invited guests of honor and speakers. In his speech, he stressed his commitment to fight for affordable healthcare particularly to essential medical services and medicines for the poor. "As the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, it is my distinct honor to address you all at this pivotal Access to Medicines (AtM) Summit, organized by RiseAboveNow Business Consulting Group (RANBCG) and Takeda Healthcare Philippines, Inc. (THPI). This year's theme, "Onward to a Transformed Healthcare System by 2030," resonates deeply with our shared vision for the future of healthcare in the Philippines," Go greeted. Furthermore, Go stressed that the importance of bolstering the health sector cannot be overstated, especially in the wake of the recent global health crisis that has underscored the vulnerabilities in health systems worldwide, saying, "Alam niyo, the more we should invest sa ating healthcare system. Sobrang nabigla po tayo sa panahon ng pandemya." "Lessons learned that we should be proactive. We should always be prepared. Mas mabuti nang mag-invest tayo sa healthcare system natin kaysa naman po sa ibang bagay na hindi importante. Dahil para sa akin katumbas po ng kalusugan ay buhay po ng bawat Pilipino," Go stressed. Moreover, Go articulated the importance of the government's role in regulating drug prices to ensure fair competition and protecting the welfare of those who cannot afford much. He highlighted that by appropriately imposing drug retail prices, the government could ensure that every Filipino is given access to essential medicines. "I also want to share that former president Rodrigo Duterte previously issued Executive Order No. 104, which imposes Maximum Drug Retail Prices on certain drugs and medicines by the Cheaper Medicines Act. The drugs covered by the EO include those which address chronic disorders such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension, cancer, and chronic pulmonary disease, among others," the senator explained. "I am urging DOH and other concerned agencies to implement this effectively and ensure the availability, accessibility, and affordability of medicines needed by Filipinos, lalong-lalo na po yung mahihirap dating kababayan," he urged. Go also mentioned that he will continue championing access to medicines particularly for non-communicable diseases. "I have consistently pushed for additional budget for the National Integrated Cancer Control Program, particularly for the procurement of additional drugs for cancer and expansion of cancer medicines access program," he shared. "We were able to add P500 million for this program in 2021 and 2023. For 2024, we were approved P1.25 Billion for the Cancer Assistance Fund, which can also facilitate access to needed medicines for cancer patients," added Go. Further strengthening his commitment to healthcare accessibility, Senator Go has vowed to continue monitoring the implementation of the Malasakit Centers Program, his brainchild, which simplifies access to medical assistance from concerned government agencies. Go principally authored and sponsored the Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. Currently, 159 Malasakit Centers nationwide have helped around ten million Filipinos, according to the Department of Health. He also advocates for the construction of more Super Health Centers nationwide. These centers are designed to offer a comprehensive range of medical services, including database management, outpatient care, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical units. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine, making remote patient diagnosis and treatment possible. Through the collective efforts of fellow lawmakers, local government units, and the DOH, sufficient funds have been allocated for 307 Super Health Centers in 2022, 322 in 2023, and 132 in 2024. As the lead implementing agency, DOH, which Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa leads, identifies the strategic locations for establishing such centers. Lastly, Go cited the enactment of RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which he principally sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate. The law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. It stands as a testament to the commitment of the government to uplift the nation's health infrastructure and bring actual medical services closer to the Filipino people.