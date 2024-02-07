Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,583 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,873 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III on the celebration of the International Day of Human Fraternity

PHILIPPINES, February 7 - Press Release
February 7, 2024

Statement of Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III on the celebration of the International Day of Human Fraternity

I join the global community in commemorating the International Day of Human Fraternity, observed every February 4 since 2021.

This day serves as a reminder of the importance of interreligious and intercultural dialogue in promoting and nurturing peace and understanding among communities of nations.

I acknowledge the essential role of Abu Dhabi in the establishment of the International Day of Human Fraternity. The historic signing of the "Document on Human Fraternity" by Pope Francis and the grand imam of Al Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb, on February 4, 2019, in Abu Dhabi, marked a significant milestone in advancing the principles of unity, tolerance, and mutual respect. This event reinforced our collective commitment to promoting harmony and cooperation among people of different faiths and cultures.

On this occasion, let us reaffirm our dedication to building a more inclusive and compassionate world, where the bonds of fraternity transcend differences and pave the way for a brighter future for all. Together, let us build a more inclusive and harmonious world founded upon the principles of respect, compassion, and mutual understanding.

You just read:

Statement of Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III on the celebration of the International Day of Human Fraternity

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more