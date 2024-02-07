News Release: Hawai‘i Department of Health Approves Reopening of Taste Tea in Pearlridge Mall, ʻAiea

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 6, 2024 24-017

Hawai‘i Department of Health Approves Reopening of

Taste Tea in Pearlridge Mall, ʻAiea

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH)’s Food Safety Branch issued Taste Tea a green placard and approved its reopening on February 2, 2024 after a follow-up inspection found that all critical food safety violations were corrected.



Taste Tea, located at 98-1005 Moanalua Road, ʻAiea, received a red placard on February 1, 2024, and was immediately closed due to lack of proper refrigeration for foods that must be stored at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below.

On Feb. 2, Taste Tea was advised by inspectors to continue to properly refrigerate and store potentially hazardous food at all times.

