OUR PARTY TO LAUNCH ITS MANIFESTO

The largest coalition partner in the care- taker government- OUR Party- will launch its manifesto and campaigning plan tomorrow 8th February 2024.

O.U.R is the abbreviation for Ownership, Unity and Responsibility (OUR)- and the party has 33 members in the last parliament, 23 of them are now care- taker ministers including the parliamentary wing leader, care- taker Prime Minister Manasseh Damukana Sogavare.

OUR Party is one of the political parties that formed the coalition government known as the Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement (DCGA). The other being People’s First Party.

OUR Party’s launching will start at 1pm to 4pm, at Maranatha Hall in East Honiara. Prior to the launching proper, there will be a vehicle parade starting from West Honiara converging at Maranatha Hall.

In terms of parliamentary experience, OUR party has the most experienced wing leader in the care- taker Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare. He has served as Member of Parliament for East Choiseul since 1997. And four times he has served as Prime Minister.

Recently the people of East Choiseul acknowledged their leader for his more- than- 30 years’ service to them. They have made a customary thank you Suqu ceremony and installed him as a Bovoe (high chief).

The care- taker PM is also recognized as the founding father of OUR Party- safe to say the party’s vision, principles and thoughts are a culmination of his broad experience and rich history in politics.

OUR Party looks set to field its candidates in the National General Election.

