New Forestry and Research PS sworn-in

The new Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Forestry and Research, Richardson Raomae was sworn-in by the Acting Governor General, Patterson John Oti at Government House today.

Mr Raomae from Dairana Village in Central Kwara’ae, Malaita Province has a long career in forestry with the Ministry spanning back to 1993 as a Forest Ranger at the Honiara National Herbarium & Botanical Gardens under the then Ministry of Natural Resources.

As a Public Service Officer, he made his way up holding various positions in the Ministry while at the same time building up his academic qualifications both locally and overseas.

Mr Raomae holds a Bachelor in Applied Science (Forestry) from Southern Cross University, NSW, Australia. He also obtained a Graduate Diploma in Community Forestry from Kasetsart University, Thailand and a Certificate in Tropical Forestry from the former Solomon Islands College of Higher Education (SICHE).

During his career with the Ministry, he held a number of senior positions including Chief Forest Officer in 2011, Director Forest development & Reforestation in 2012 and most recently Deputy Commissioner Forest Development & Reforestation for a period of 10 years.

PS Raomae took his Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office to His Majesty’s Government vowing to serve to the best of his ability with dignity during his term in office.

“I am humbled to gain the trust and confidence of the Government to take up this new post and I look forward to serving to the best of ability in delivering what is expected of me,” Raomae said after his swearing-in ceremony.

The Acting Governor General Patterson John Oti congratulated the new Permanent Secretary and wished him well in his service to the country.

ENDS///

PS Raomae taking his Oaths before the Acting Governor General John Patterson Oti at Government House

PS Raomae signs his Oaths before the Acting Governor General John Patterson Oti at Government House