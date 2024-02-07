Borrell visits EU Advisory Mission training centre in Ukraine

While on a visit to Kyiv, EU High Representative Josep Borrell visited the training centre of the EU Advisory Mission (EUAM) on 6 February. He attended an exercise conducted by the mission for the police, in particular for Ukrainian forces regaining control over liberated territories.

According to Borrell, the mission is training more than 150 members of the National Police and National Guard, who will become trainers of trainers to later share their knowledge with thousands of Ukrainian security forces.

“They have to face difficult situations, like for example discovering mass graves, and then having to inform the relatives. And this is not a joke,” said Borrell. “This is something that has to be done with the adequate psychological capacity in order to avoid as much as possible traumatic psychological situations for the families. And they have to take care of the traps, bombs, hidden mines that they found and [that] the Russians left when they withdrew.”

Last week, Borrell announced that the EU would train another 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers as part of the EU’s military support, bringing the total to 60,000 trained soldiers by the end of the summer.

