Aircraft Brake System Market to Generate $16.95 Billion by 2030, Growing At a CAGR of 5.2%

Aircraft Brake System Market

Increase in air passenger traffic across the globe and increase in operations in the commercial aviation are expected to drive the aircraft brake system market

Rise in demand from airlines for advanced aircraft brake systems and surge in air passenger traffic offer lucrative opportunities to the global aircraft brake system market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Aircraft Brake System Market generated $10.52 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $16.95 billion in 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 5.2%. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, emerging and current trends, future estimations, and key players.

By aircraft type, the aircraft brake system market is segregated into fixed wing and rotary wing. The fixed wing segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to presence of a large air fleet of fixed wing aircraft globally and technological advancements for fixed wing aircraft brake systems.

Increase in air passenger traffic in the world and rise in operations in the commercial aviation sector are expected to fuel the global aircraft brake system market. On the other hand, strict regulatory conditions create hindrances to market growth. On the contrary, usage of advanced technology can offer lucrative market opportunities.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

The key players operating in the global aircraft brake system market include AAR Corp., Beringer Aero, Collins Aerospace, Crane Co., Honeywell International Inc., Lufthansa Technik AG, Meggitt PLC, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Safran, and the Carlyle Johnson Machine Company

Based on aircraft type, the fixed wing segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fourths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report also covers the rotary wing segment.

By distribution, the aircraft brake system market is segregated into OEM and replacement. The replacement segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to surge in demand for replacement type aircraft brake systems, as they offer an economical solution to expensive brake systems and are available across the world.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding around one-third of the total share, and is anticipated to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. The Global Aircraft Brake System Market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By aircraft type, the fixed wing segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of actuation, the power brake segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

Depending on distribution, the OEM segment is projected to lead the global aircraft brake system market.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

