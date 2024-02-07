Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and family members voted in Khankendi

AZERBAIJAN, February 7 - Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan On amending Order No. 4264 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, dated January 13, 2024, “On the establishment of the Organizing Committee regarding the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), the 19th session of the Conference of the Parties serving as the meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol and the 6th session of the Conference of the Parties serving as the meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement”

Guided by Item 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:

The composition of the Organizing Committee established in Part 1 of Order No. 4264 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, dated January 13, 2024, “On the...

19 January 2024, 15:03

