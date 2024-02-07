Global Wireless Charging IC Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Wireless Charging IC Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Wireless Charging IC Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The wireless charging ic market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $8.99 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Wireless Charging IC Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is an all-encompassing information source covering every aspect. According to TBRC’s market projection, the wireless charging IC market size is anticipated to attain $8.99 billion in 2028, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6%.

The expansion in the wireless charging IC market is attributed to the rising adoption of smart home devices. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the wireless charging IC market share. Key players in the wireless charging IC market comprise NXP Semiconductors N.V., Broadcom Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Semiconductor Components Industries LLC, and Qualcomm Inc.

Wireless Charging IC Market Segments

•By Type: Receiver IC, Transmitter IC

•By Power Range: Low Range, Medium Range, High Range

•By Application: Smartphones, Tablets, Medical Devices, Wearable Electronic Devices, Other Applications

•By Industry Vertical: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, IT and Telecommunication, Oil and Gas, Mining, Healthcare, Other Industry Verticals

•By Geography: The global wireless charging IC market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9249&type=smp

Wireless charging, known as wireless power transfer, is a technique for recharging battery-powered devices like laptops, cellphones, and electric cars without cables. It utilizes electromagnetic waves for wireless charging and energy transfer. Wireless charging ICs feature precise power supply, small size, compact design, and lightweight operation.

Read More On The Wireless Charging IC Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wireless-charging-ic-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Wireless Charging IC Market Trends And Strategies

4. Wireless Charging IC Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Wireless Charging IC Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Power Bank Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/power-bank-global-market-report

Batteries Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/batteries-global-market-report

Secondary Batteries Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/secondary-batteries-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ