The Serum Market is Expected to Experience a 10.6% Growth Rate Throughout the Forecast Period.

Serum Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The serum market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $1.29 billion in 2023 to $1.43 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

The serum market is thoroughly covered in The Business Research Company's "Serum Global Market Report 2024," providing comprehensive market information. According to TBRC's projections, the serum market size is anticipated to achieve $2.15 billion in 2028, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%.

The expansion of the serum market is attributed to the increased awareness of age-related skin issues. The North America region is anticipated to dominate the serum market share. Key players in the serum market include Merck Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corp, Corning Incorporated, and VWR International LLC.

Serum Market Segments

• By Type: Bovine Serum, Fetal bovine serum (FBS), Other Types

• By Inactivation Technique: Heat Inactivated, Non-Heat Inactivated

• By Application: Biological Products, Research, Cell Culture, Biopharmaceutical Drugs, Vaccine Products, Diagnostic Products, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global serum market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Serum market pertains to the transparent and liquid component of blood remaining after the removal of blood cells and clotting proteins. It serves as a supplement in cell culture applications to the basal growth medium.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Serum Market Trends And Strategies

4. Serum Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Serum Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

