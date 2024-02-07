U.S. Kids Room Decor Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.8% and to Generate $24.4 billion by 2032

us kids room decor market Shares

DELAWARE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “U.S. Kids Room Decor Market by Product, Age Group, and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031,”

The U.S. kids room decor market size was valued at $12,750.2 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $24,490.1 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032.

The term "kids room decor," often known as "children's room decor," refers to a broad variety of ornamental items and furniture intended for establishing a visually pleasing and practical atmosphere in a child's bedroom or playing space. This kind of decor includes a wide range of items such as furnishings, bedding, works of art, lighting, flooring, solutions for storage, and other decorations that cater to kids preferences and interests. Parents or guardians are able to make their kid's space unique and reflect their unique traits, hobbies, and interests as there are so many different designs, themes, and color schemes available for kids room decor. Kids' room decor is crucial for stimulating a child's inventiveness, fostering creativity, and creating a relaxing and delightful space for play, learning, and relaxation.

The kids room decor market in the U.S. has witnessed a substantial increase in sales, which is partly attributable to social media's growing effect on fashion trends. Platforms such as Pinterest, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok have grown to be essential sources of influence for parents trying to make beautiful and unique settings for their kids. On these platforms, design experts, parents, and influencers routinely post their suggestions for DIY projects, products, and kid-friendly room decor, which has an impact on customer preferences and expected to propel growth of the U.S. kids room decor industry. Social media is becoming a more popular source for parents looking to learn about the newest design trends, decor styles, and product evaluations. They frequently try to mimic the alluring and fashionable room designs they see online, which boosts sales of U.S. kids room decor market.

Parents now have better access to a broad variety of decor alternatives because of the impact of technology, which has prompted them to spend money on imaginative and aesthetically pleasing items for their kids' rooms. Social media, thus, continues to play a crucial role in reshaping the industry and generating new, fashionable trends in kids room decor.



Financial downturns, recessions, or times of financial ambiguity are included in the fluctuations. Consumers frequently restrict their budgets and exercise greater restraint when making discretionary purchases during such periods. In times of economic instability, parents may prioritize critical necessities over decorative products since kids room decor is often viewed as non-essential. This may result in less demand for these goods from customers, which would slow the expansion of the market. As they compete for a lower market share, producers and merchants in the kids room decor industry may experience decreased sales volumes, probable inventory issues, and increased competition. Businesses in this sector may need to adjust their pricing strategies, provide more cheap choices, or find ways to show the long-lasting nature and craftsmanship of their products to attract budget-conscious customers to overcome these economic obstacles. As a result, the market for U.S. kids room decor market is significantly challenged by economic fluctuation, necessitating resiliency and tactical modifications to continue development.

The e-commerce industry has expanded significantly, which has increased sales in the U.S. kids room decor market. Online shopping's simplicity and accessibility have made it simpler than ever for families to explore, compare, and buy kids room decor products. Consumers have a wide option for browsing a variety of designs, concepts, and pricing from the convenience of their homes, owing to the extensive selection of possibilities provided by e-commerce platforms. For parents with hectic schedules who do not have the time to do conventional in-store shopping, this convenience is extremely enticing.

Consumer confidence is also increased, and their process of decision-making is aided by the openness offered by e-commerce, which includes thorough product descriptions, feedback from customers, and product suggestions. As an outcome, the online retail sector has grown to play a significant role in driving sales in the kid’s room decor market. Its continuous rise is anticipated to contribute to the industry's continued success by making attractive and inventive room decor more widely available. On going U.S. kids room decor market trends is expected to create more opportunities for the manufacturer in the upcoming years.

The U.S. kids room decor market is segmented into product, age group, and Distribution Channel. Based on product, the market is classified into bedding, mirrors, lighting, wall decor, floor covering, soft furnishing, safety items, and others. Based on age group, the market is classified into below 4 years, 4-8 years, and 8-12 years. As per distribution channel, the market is classified into hypermarkets & supermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others.



• By product, the bedding segment held the major U.S. kids room decor market share in 2022, owing to the Rise in demand for eco-friendly and sustainable bedding materials is a notable trend. Nowadays, parents are more concerned about the environmental effects of their purchases and choose organic and toxic-free bedding options for their kids. In addition, themed and customizable bedding sets are becoming more popular, appealing to kids' unique tastes and interests.

• By age group, the 8-12 years segment is held the major share of the market in the 2022 owing to the growing number of parents are looking for design items for their kids' rooms that not only enhance the aesthetic appeal but also encourage learning and creativity. The aim to offer engaging environments for kids' cognitive development is what inspired this trend which is expected to propel U.S. kids room decor market growth.

• By distribution channel, specialty stores segment held the major market share of the market in 2022. Specialty stores are small retail outlets that focus on selling a particular product range and associated items. Most specialty store business operators maintain considerable depth in the type of products that they specialize in selling, usually at premium prices, in addition to providing higher service quality and expert guidance to shoppers. With the rising popularity of specialty stores among the consumer is expected to boost the U.S. kids room decor market demand.

Key findings of the study

• By product, the safety items segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.8%, in revenue terms, during the forecast period.

• By age group, the 4-8 years segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.1%, in revenue terms, during the forecast period.

• By distribution channel, online retail is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Analyst Review

The U.S. kids room decor market is growing at a decent rate and innovating, owing to shifting consumer tastes and developing interior design obsessions. Manufacturers and retailers are noticing an increase in demand for one-of-a-kind and customized kids room decor goods. The growing emphasis on children's wellbeing and the need to design spaces that are both exciting and visually beautiful are expected to create more opportunities for manufacturers in the upcoming years. Increase in focus on sustainability and the popularity of eco-friendly products are trends reshaping the industry.

As parents look to design environments that represent the unique characters of their children, personalization, and customization are also on the rise. As technology began to play a big part in modern kids' lives, smart and interactive decor features such as smart lighting and dynamic wall art also gained popularity. However, attempts taken by the market leaders to increase the product penetration in the market are being hampered by the declining birth rate. Overall, the U.S. kids room decor market is growing, with creativity, environmentally conscious design, and technology, in keeping with more general home decor industry trends.



U.S. Kids Room Decor Market Report Highlights

By Product

• Bedding

• Mirror

• Lighting

• Wall Decor

• Floor Coverings

• Soft Furnishings

• Safety Items

• Others

By Age Group

• Below 4 Years

• 4-8 Years

• 8-12 Years

By Distribution channel

• Hypermarkets And Supermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Online Retail

• Others

Some of the key players profiled in the U.S. kids room decor market analysis include

• Delta Children,

• Tramontina,

• Williams-Sonoma Inc.,

• Crate and Barrel,

• Joss and Main,

• HomeGoods Inc.,

• RH,

• American Baby Company,

• Babyletto, and

• Room and Board.

