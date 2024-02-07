Submit Release
MPD Seeks Suspects Involved in a Carjacking and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in connection to a carjacking and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

 

On Saturday, January 13, 2024, at approximately 10:00 a.m., three suspects approached the victim who was sitting in his vehicle in the 3000 block of Idaho Avenue, Northwest.  The suspects, all armed with handguns, demanded the victim to get out of the vehicle.  The victim complied and the suspects took property from the victim then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 24006459

 

On Saturday, February 3, 2024, at approximately 1:08 p.m., members of the Seventh District responded to the 3400 block of 25th Street, Southeast, for the report of the sounds of gunshots.  A crime scene was located, and no victims were found.  CCN: 24017311

 

The suspects and the victim’s vehicle, a Black 2012 Kia Sorento, were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or the location of this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

