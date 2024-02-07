MPD Seeking Suspect in Downtown Bank Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District are seeking the community’s help to identify a suspect who robbed a bank in Northwest DC.

On Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at approximately 9:20 a.m., the suspect approached a teller inside a bank in the 1700 block of K Street, Northwest. The suspect implied he was armed and demanded money. The teller complied and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, DC is currently offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each bank robbery committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24018793