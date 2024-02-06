Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,646 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,128 in the last 365 days.

Participation of the delegation of Turkmenistan in the 87th session of the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW)

06 February 2024

59

Participation of the delegation of Turkmenistan in the 87th session of the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW)

On January 29, 2024, the 87th session of the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) began its work in Geneva, Swiss Confederation.

On February 2, 2024, the Turkmen delegation led by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan M.Byashimova took part in the session, during which the sixth periodic report of Turkmenistan was considered regarding the implementation of the provisions of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women.

During its presentations, the delegation of Turkmenistan provided information on changes in the political, economic, legal and socio-cultural spheres for the period 2018-2023, which allowed significant progress in resolving a number of issues identified during the previous – fifth review cycle in 2018.

The Committee session will continue until February 16, 2024.

You just read:

Participation of the delegation of Turkmenistan in the 87th session of the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more