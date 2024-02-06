06 February 2024

Participation of the delegation of Turkmenistan in the 87th session of the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW)

On January 29, 2024, the 87th session of the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) began its work in Geneva, Swiss Confederation.

On February 2, 2024, the Turkmen delegation led by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan M.Byashimova took part in the session, during which the sixth periodic report of Turkmenistan was considered regarding the implementation of the provisions of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women.

During its presentations, the delegation of Turkmenistan provided information on changes in the political, economic, legal and socio-cultural spheres for the period 2018-2023, which allowed significant progress in resolving a number of issues identified during the previous – fifth review cycle in 2018.

The Committee session will continue until February 16, 2024.