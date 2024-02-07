Dairy Ingredients Market Size to Exceed US$ 121.6 Billion by 2032, at CAGR of 5.6% - Exclusive Report by IMARC Group

Dairy Ingredients Market 2024-2032

The increasing emphasis on sustainability in the dairy industry, leading to the adoption of sustainable sourcing practices, is boosting the market growth.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "Dairy Ingredients Market Report by Product (Milk Powders, Milk Protein Concentrates and Milk Protein Isolates, Whey Ingredients, Lactose and Derivatives, Casein and Caseinates, and Others), Source (Milk, Whey), Form (Dry, Liquid), Application (Bakery and Confectionery, Dairy Products, Infant Milk Formula, Sports and Clinical Nutrition, and Others), and Region 2024-2032", Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market.

How big is the dairy ingredients market?

The global dairy ingredients market size reached US$ 73.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 121.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of Dairy Ingredients Industry:

• Rising Health Consciosuenss and Demand for Nutrient-Rich Foods:

In recent years, there has been a significant shift in consumer preferences toward healthier eating habits. This growing health consciousness has been a pivotal factor in driving the global dairy ingredients market. Dairy products are widely recognized for their rich nutrient profile, particularly as sources of essential vitamins, minerals, and high-quality proteins. Consumers are increasingly looking for nutrient-rich foods that provide a balanced diet. Dairy ingredients, such as whey protein, casein, and lactose, have gained prominence due to their nutritional benefits. Whey protein, for instance, is known for its excellent amino acid profile and is widely used in sports nutrition and dietary supplements. Similarly, casein is valued for its slow-digesting protein properties, making it suitable for meal replacements and weight management products. Furthermore, dairy ingredients are essential components in the production of infant formula and baby food products, as they closely mimic the nutritional composition of human milk. This has boosted the demand for dairy ingredients among parents who seek the best nutrition for their children.

• Growing Demand for Dairy Alternatives and Innovation:

Alongside the rise in health-consciousness, there has been a rise in demand for dairy alternatives, driven by lactose intolerance, veganism, and other dietary preferences. In response to this trend, the dairy industry has witnessed a wave of innovation in dairy-free products, which, paradoxically, has also contributed to the growth of the dairy ingredients market. Many dairy companies are diversifying their product portfolios by incorporating plant-based dairy alternatives. These hybrid products often contain dairy ingredients for improved taste and texture. For instance, almond or soy-based yogurt may contain dairy-derived cultures to enhance fermentation and flavor. This innovation reflects the adaptability of dairy ingredients to meet evolving consumer preferences. Additionally, the functional properties of dairy ingredients, such as emulsification, water-binding, and texture enhancement, make them valuable additives in the food industry. They are used in a wide range of applications, including bakery, confectionery, and processed foods. As consumer expectations for taste and texture continue to rise, dairy ingredients play a pivotal role in delivering these sensory attributes.

• Expanding Dairy Industry in Emerging Markets:

Emerging markets in Asia, Latin America, and Africa have witnessed a substantial increase in dairy consumption due to rising incomes, urbanization, and changing dietary habits. This expansion of the dairy industry in these regions has had a profound impact on the global dairy ingredients market. In countries, such as China and India, there is a growing middle-class population with greater purchasing power, leading to increased demand for dairy products. This has stimulated investments in dairy farming and processing infrastructure. As a result, there is a rising need for dairy ingredients to support the production of a wide range of dairy products, from traditional ones such as yogurt and cheese to newer offerings such as protein-enriched beverages and desserts. Additionally, international dairy companies are establishing a presence in these emerging markets, further driving the demand for dairy ingredients. These companies often collaborate with local dairy producers and suppliers, creating opportunities for technology transfer and knowledge exchange.

Dairy Ingredients Market Report Segmentation:

By Product:

• Milk Powders

o Skimmed Milk Powders

o Whole Milk Powders

• Milk Protein Concentrates and Milk Protein Isolates

• Whey Ingredients

o Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC)

o Whey Protein Isolate (WPI)

o Hydrolyzed Whey Protein (HWP)

• Lactose and Derivatives

• Casein and Caseinates

• Others

Milk powder dominates the market due to its extended shelf life, versatility in various food applications, and suitability for export and long-distance distribution, making it a preferred choice for both consumers and manufacturers.

By Source:

• Milk

• Whey

Milk holds maximum number of shares due to its ubiquity and versatility, serving as the primary raw material for a wide range of dairy products and ingredients, making it a cornerstone of the dairy industry.

By Form:

• Dry

• Liquid

Dry represents the largest segment due to its versatility and longer shelf life, making it a preferred choice for various applications in the food and beverage industry.

By Application:

• Bakery and Confectionery

• Dairy Products

• Infant Milk Formula

• Sports and Clinical Nutrition

• Others

Based on the application, the market has been divided into bakery and confectionery, dairy products, infant milk formula, sports and clinical nutrition, and others.

Regional Insights:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific’s dominance in the dairy ingredients market is attributed to its massive population, rapid urbanization, and increasing disposable income levels, which have led to substantial consumer demand for a wide range of products, including those containing dairy ingredients.

Global Dairy Ingredients Market Trends:

Globalization and increased exposure to different cuisines have influenced dietary patterns, promoting the use of dairy ingredients in various culinary traditions. Consumers are now more open to trying diverse dairy-based dishes, such as Greek yogurt, Indian paneer, or Italian mozzarella, which has expanded the market for dairy ingredients globally. Additionally, growing awareness about environmental and ethical concerns has driven demand for dairy ingredients sourced from sustainable and ethical practices.

Consumers are increasingly looking for products that align with their values, such as organic, grass-fed, or pasture-raised dairy ingredients, contributing to the diversification of the market. Other than this, dairy ingredients are being increasingly used in functional foods and nutraceuticals due to their potential health benefits. Probiotics, for instance, are derived from dairy and are valued for their digestive health advantages. This expanding category of dairy-based functional ingredients is attracting consumers seeking enhanced well-being.

