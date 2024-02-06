Senate Bill 792 Printer's Number 1358

PENNSYLVANIA, February 6 - 7218. Commonwealth indemnification.

§ 7211. Counterterrorism planning, preparedness and response

program.

(a) Coordination and consultation.--The agency shall

coordinate and consult with other State agencies, departments

and offices, including the Office of Homeland Security of the

Commonwealth, to establish, develop and maintain a

counterterrorism planning, preparedness and response program to

promote and protect the health, safety and welfare of emergency

responders, public officials and the general public from actual

or potential disasters in this Commonwealth.

(b) Agency responsibilities.--The agency shall:

(1) Define the necessary components and composition of

regional counterterrorism task forces and specialized

regional counterterrorism response teams and the respective

regional counterterrorism zones for each, but shall not be

responsible for appointing individual members to the regional

counterterrorism task forces or the specialized regional

counterterrorism response teams.

(2) Provide training and technical assistance for

counterterrorism planning, preparedness and response.

(3) Establish guidelines and policies to coordinate

emergency response activities with Federal, State, county and

municipal emergency management, health, law enforcement,

public safety and other officials and representatives from

volunteer service organizations, private business and

industry, hospitals and medical care facilities and other

entities responsible for the health, safety and welfare of

the residents of this Commonwealth. The agency shall consult

with representatives of the regional counterterrorism task

20230SB0792PN1358 - 10 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30