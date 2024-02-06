Senate Bill 792 Printer's Number 1358
PENNSYLVANIA, February 6 - 7218. Commonwealth indemnification.
§ 7211. Counterterrorism planning, preparedness and response
program.
(a) Coordination and consultation.--The agency shall
coordinate and consult with other State agencies, departments
and offices, including the Office of Homeland Security of the
Commonwealth, to establish, develop and maintain a
counterterrorism planning, preparedness and response program to
promote and protect the health, safety and welfare of emergency
responders, public officials and the general public from actual
or potential disasters in this Commonwealth.
(b) Agency responsibilities.--The agency shall:
(1) Define the necessary components and composition of
regional counterterrorism task forces and specialized
regional counterterrorism response teams and the respective
regional counterterrorism zones for each, but shall not be
responsible for appointing individual members to the regional
counterterrorism task forces or the specialized regional
counterterrorism response teams.
(2) Provide training and technical assistance for
counterterrorism planning, preparedness and response.
(3) Establish guidelines and policies to coordinate
emergency response activities with Federal, State, county and
municipal emergency management, health, law enforcement,
public safety and other officials and representatives from
volunteer service organizations, private business and
industry, hospitals and medical care facilities and other
entities responsible for the health, safety and welfare of
the residents of this Commonwealth. The agency shall consult
with representatives of the regional counterterrorism task
20230SB0792PN1358 - 10 -
