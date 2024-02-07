Operation R.I.P. Potholes update: WVDOH hot patching surpasses 1,600 miles

CHARLESTON, WV – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) work crews have milled and filled potholes along more than 1,600 miles of Mountain State highway.





Since Tuesday, January 30, 2024, WVDOH road crews have patched along approximately 1,600 miles of roadway and laid down 1,250 tons of asphalt since a recent spell of warm weather allowed asphalt plants to open early.

Gov. Jim Justice and the WVDOH are taking advantage of a recent streak of warmer weather to announce Operation R.I.P. Potholes. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 50s and 60s for the remainder of the week around West Virginia.

“Our major focus this time of year is trying to address the potholes causing the greatest amount of danger for our drivers,” said Joe Pack, P.E., Chief Engineer of District Operations. “Our goal is to get out in front of the major issues so we can make repairs in a timely fashion, so it doesn’t impact the drivers.”





Asphalt plants opened in Princeton and Morgantown on Monday, February 5, 2024, allowing road crews to make permanent pothole repairs in much of southern and north central West Virginia.

WVDOH crews are now making permanent repairs in five out of 10 state highway districts with hot asphalt, while continuing to make temporary repairs with cold asphalt in the rest.

WVDOH crews are not just throwing hot asphalt into potholes and tamping it down, but are milling and filling the holes to make permanent repairs.

First, the area around the potholes is milled out to make a squared-off hole. Then the old debris is swept out of the hole to leave a clean surface for the new asphalt to bind to. Then a sticky layer of tacking compound is put into the hole to help the asphalt stick.

Finally, hot asphalt is put in the hole and rolled out flat. When properly done, patches done using this method will last for years.

Roads to be milled and filled on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, include:

WV 85 and WV 3, Boone County.

WV 4, Clay County.

WV 94 and WV 61, Kanawha County.

Jerry’s Run Road, Mason County.

WV 817 and WV 34, Putnam County.

Knights Fork, Doddridge County.

US 19, Harrison County.

WV 310, Marion County.

WV 705, Monongalia County.

WV 92 and WV26, Preston County.

Hornbeck Road, Taylor County.

US 60, WV 41, and WV 16, Fayette County.

WV 63, Greenbrier County.

US 219 and WV 3, Monroe County.

WV 82 and WV 20, Nicholas County.

WV 12, Summers County.

US 52, McDowell County.

WV 20, Mercer County.

Blue Jay Six Road, Raleigh County.

WV 10, Wyoming County.

A recent freeze/thaw cycle of snow and very cold temperatures, followed by warm temperatures and rain, has wreaked havoc on West Virginia roads. WVDOH road crews have been patching potholes with cold asphalt throughout the winter, but these repairs are only temporary. What the WVDOH and contractors need to make permanent pothole repairs is hot asphalt.

The WVDOH and its contractors depend on asphalt plants throughout the state to provide asphalt for paving and patching. Those plants shut down during the winter for maintenance and usually don’t reopen until spring. In areas where hot mix is still not available, such as areas where the asphalt plants themselves are down for winter maintenance, crews will be out in full force patching with temporary methods to allow a smooth ride for motorists.

As Operation R.I.P Potholes continues, the DOT will keep the public informed through regular press announcements.​



​









With work continuing in all 55 counties across the state, the West Virginia Division of Highways and the West Virginia Department of Transportation remind the public of the importance of keeping everyone safe in work zones by keeping “Heads up; phones down!”

​​