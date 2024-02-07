Euronet Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

LEAWOOD, Kan., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (“Euronet” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EEFT), a leading global financial technology solutions and payments provider, reports fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results.



Euronet reports the following consolidated results for the fourth quarter 2023 compared with the same period of 2022:

Revenues of $957.7 million, an 11% increase from $865.7 million (7% increase on a constant currency 1 basis).



basis). Operating income of $97.4 million, a 23% increase from $79.1 million (22% increase on a constant currency basis).



Adjusted operating income 2 of $99.9 million, a 26% increase from $79.1 million (25% increase on a constant currency basis).



of $99.9 million, a 26% increase from $79.1 million (25% increase on a constant currency basis). Adjusted EBITDA 3 of $147.6 million, a 16% increase from $127.0 million (14% increase on a constant currency basis).



of $147.6 million, a 16% increase from $127.0 million (14% increase on a constant currency basis). Net income attributable to Euronet of $69.3 million, or $1.43 diluted earnings per share, compared with $67.7 million, or $1.31 diluted earnings per share.



Adjusted earnings per share 4 of $1.88, a 35% increase from $1.39.



of $1.88, a 35% increase from $1.39. Euronet's cash and cash equivalents were $1,254.2 million and ATM cash was $525.2 million, totaling $1,779.4 million as of December 31, 2023, and availability under its revolving credit facilities was approximately $661.2 million.



Euronet reports the following consolidated results for the full year 2023 compared with the same period of 2022:

Revenues of $3,688.0 million, a 10% increase from $3,358.8 million (9% increase on a constant currency basis).



Operating income of $432.6 million, a 12% increase from $385.4 million (12% increase on a constant currency basis).



Adjusted operating income of $432.1 million, a 12% increase from $385.4 million (11% increase on a constant currency basis).



Adjusted EBITDA of $618.7 million, a 9% increase from $565.3 million (9% increase on a constant currency basis).



Net income attributable to Euronet of $279.7 million, or $5.50 diluted earnings per share, compared with $231.0 million, or $4.41 diluted earnings per share.



Adjusted earnings per share of $7.46, a 15% increase from $6.51.

See the reconciliation of non-GAAP items in the attached financial schedules.

"I am pleased we exceeded our guidance, driven by strong performance in all three segments, together with benefits from improved foreign exchange rates against the US dollar and a lower tax rate. We delivered record fourth quarter adjusted EPS of $1.88, a 35% year-over-year increase as well as double-digit growth in operating income and adjusted EBITDA," stated Michael J. Brown, Euronet's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "EFT delivered strong growth across all metrics driven by continued recovery of international transactions due to easing inflation, wage growth, and an extended travel season in Europe. Money Transfer produced strong fourth-quarter results across all metrics with growth in both retail and digital transactions and effective cost management. In epay, our core business delivered strong results from continued media and mobile growth, partially offset by less promotional activity compared to last year's fourth quarter."

"As I reflect on the full year 2023, I am proud of the contributions of each of our segments and the continued diversification of our product offerings. We saw the metrics in our EFT business recover its correlation with the air travel data from Eurocontrol at the end of the third quarter, which continued through the fourth quarter and resulted in delivering 53% growth in adjusted operating income compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Our Money Transfer business continued to gain market share and reduce costs, improving operating income by 27%. Finally, our epay business grew its core business double digits in adjusted EBITDA and operating income. These noteworthy developments increase our optimism for 2024 and beyond."

Fourth quarter and full year adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS include a non-cash purchase accounting expense adjustment of $2.5 million. Full year adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS also include a $3.0 million non-cash gain incurred in the second quarter 2023.

Taking into consideration recent trends in the business and the global economy, the Company anticipates its 2024 adjusted EPS will grow 10% to 15% year-over-year, consistent with its 10 and 20 year compounded annualized growth rates. This outlook does not include any changes that may develop in foreign exchange rates, interest rates or other unforeseen factors.

Segment and Other Results

The EFT Processing Segment reports the following results for the fourth quarter 2023 compared with the same period or date in 2022:

Revenues of $237.9 million, a 13% increase from $210.1 million (9% increase on a constant currency basis).



Operating income of $25.5 million, a 34% increase from $19.1 million (40% increase on a constant currency basis).



Adjusted operating income of $28.0 million, a 47% increase from $19.1 million (53% increase on a constant currency basis).



Adjusted EBITDA of $52.2 million, a 20% increase from $43.4 million (21% increase on a constant currency basis).



Transactions of 2,369 million, a 30% increase from 1,825 million.



Total of 52,652 installed ATMs as of December 31, 2023, a 4% increase from 50,738 at December 31, 2022. Operated 47,303 active ATMs as of December 31, 2023, a 5% increase from 45,009 as of December 31, 2022.

The EFT Processing Segment reports the following results for the full year 2023 compared with the same period in 2022:

Revenues of $1,058.3 million, a 15% increase from $924.2 million (14% increase on a constant currency basis).



Operating income of $206.3 million, a 12% increase from $184.0 million (13% increase on a constant currency basis).



Adjusted operating income of $205.8 million, a 12% increase from $184.0 million (11% increase on a constant currency basis).



Adjusted EBITDA of $300.4 million, an 8% increase from $279.4 million (6% increase on a constant currency basis).



Transactions of 8,473 million, a 31% increase from 6,459 million.

Revenue, operating income and adjusted EBITDA growth for both the fourth quarter and full year 2023 was driven by continued growth in transactions in nearly all markets, together with growth in the merchant acquiring business with adjusted EBITDA doubling in the last two years.

The EFT Segment's total installed ATMs at December 31, 2023 grew 4% over the December 31, 2022 ATMs due to the net addition of 58 Euronet-owned ATMs, 837 new outsourcing ATMs and the addition of 1,019 low-margin ATMs in India. In the latter part of 2023, with the travel sector approaching near full recovery since the onset of COVID, the EFT segment undertook an assessment of its ATM estate and commenced a plan to deinstall underperforming ATMs. The deinstallaton of these ATMs contributed to improved profits and margins in the fourth quarter and are expected to further benefit profits and margins going forward. The difference between installed and active ATMs relates to ATMs that have been seasonally deactivated.

The epay Segment reports the following results for the fourth quarter 2023 compared with the same period or date in 2022:

Revenues of $316.7 million, an 11% increase from $285.5 million (7% increase on a constant currency basis).



Operating income of $43.6 million, a 6% increase from $41.1 million (3% increase on a constant currency basis).



Adjusted EBITDA of $45.4 million, a 7% increase from $42.6 million (3% increase on a constant currency basis).



Transactions of 906 million, a 4% decrease from 941 million.



POS terminals of approximately 821,000 as of December 31, 2023, a 1% increase from approximately 816,000.



Retailer locations of approximately 352,000 as of December 31, 2023, a 2% decrease from approximately 358,000.

The epay Segment reports the following results for the full year 2023 compared with the same period in 2022:

Revenues of $1,082.4 million, an 8% increase from $997.9 million (7% increase on a constant currency basis).



Operating income of $126.2 million, a 5% increase from $120.7 million (5% increase on a constant currency basis).



Adjusted EBITDA of $133.1 million, a 5% increase from $126.9 million (5% increase on a constant currency basis).



Transactions of 3,789 million, a 1% decrease from 3,836 million.

Fourth quarter and full year 2023 constant currency revenue, operating income and adjusted EBITDA growth was driven by continued expansion of digital media and mobile sales. This growth was offset by fewer promotional sales recognized in this year's fourth quarter and full year compared to the fourth quarter and full year 2022.

The decline in epay transactions was the result of a decrease in transactions in India where certain mobile wallets established direct connections with mobile operators, partially offset by continued growth in digital branded payments in Europe. The India transactions are low-value, and as such, have a more substantial impact on transaction count, but a relatively insignificant impact on gross profit.

The Money Transfer Segment reports the following results for the fourth quarter 2023 compared with the same period or date in 2022:

Revenues of $405.1 million, a 9% increase from $372.1 million (7% increase a constant currency basis).



Operating income of $51.9 million, a 30% increase from $39.9 million (27% increase on a constant currency basis).



Adjusted EBITDA of $59.3 million, a 23% increase from $48.1 million (20% increase on a constant currency basis).



Total transactions of 42.4 million, an 8% increase from 39.4 million.



Network locations of approximately 580,000 as of December 31, 2023, an 11% increase from approximately 522,000.

The Money Transfer Segment reports the following results for the full year 2023 compared with the same period in 2022:

Revenues of $1,555.2 million, an 8% increase from $1,444.5 million (7% increase on a constant currency basis).



Operating income of $185.4 million, a 20% increase from $154.5 million (19% increase on a constant currency basis).



Adjusted EBITDA of $216.4 million, a 15% increase from $188.4 million (14% increase on a constant currency basis).



Total transactions of 161.7 million, a 9% increase from 147.9 million.

Fourth quarter constant currency revenue, operating income and adjusted EBITDA growth was the result of 8% growth in U.S.-outbound transactions, 10% growth in international-originated money transfers - which included 7% growth from Americas outside the US, 8% growth in transfers initiated largely in Europe, and 20% growth in transfers initiated in the Middle East and Asia, and 17% growth in xe transactions, partially offset by a 13% decline in the intra-U.S. business. These transaction growth rates include 20% growth in direct-to-consumer digital transactions.

Full year 2023 constant currency revenue, operating income, and adjusted EBITDA growth was the result of 10% growth in U.S.-outbound transactions, 12% growth in international-originated money transfers - which included 10% growth from Americas outside the US, 12% growth in transfers initiated largely in Europe, and 14% growth in transfers initiated in the Middle East and Asia, and 23% growth in xe transactions, partially offset by a 15% decline in the intra-U.S. business. These transaction growth rates include 26% growth in direct-to-consumer digital transactions.

For the the fourth quarter and full-year, revenue growth was less than transaction growth due to a decrease in the average amount sent as a result of inflationary pressures together with marketing efforts in certain geographies, which resulted in slightly less revenue per transaction but contributed to improved profit margins.

For the fourth quarter and full year adjusted EBITDA and operating income growth exceeded the revenue growth rate due to the leverage of revenue growth together with effective cost management.

Corporate and Other reports $23.6 million of expense for the fourth quarter 2023 compared with $21.0 million for the fourth quarter 2022. For the full year 2023, Corporate and Other reports $85.3 million of expense compared with $73.8 million for the full year 2022. The increase in corporate expenses for both the fourth quarter and full year 2023 is largely the result of long- and short-term compensation expenses based on Company performance.

Balance Sheet and Financial Position

Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents on hand was $1,254.2 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $1,074.4 million as of September 30, 2023. The increase in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents is mainly due to cash generated from operations of $98 million, the return of $75 million in cash from our ATMs following the peak travel season and working capital fluctuations, partially offset by $54 million in share repurchases and the issuance of a $60 million convertible note receivable.

Total indebtedness was $1,869.6 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $1,717.3 million as of September 30, 2023. The increase in debt was largely due to borrowing on the revolving credit facility to fund payments across several currencies across year-end. These borrowings were largely repaid immediately following year-end. Availability under the Company's revolving credit facilities was approximately $661.2 million as of December 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company presents non-GAAP financial measures, such as constant currency financial measures, adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted earnings per share. These measures should be used in addition to, and not a substitute for, revenues, net income and earnings per share computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors regarding the Company's performance and overall results of operations. These non-GAAP measures are also an integral part of the Company's internal reporting and performance assessment for executives and senior management. The non-GAAP measures used by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The attached schedules provide a full reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation of its forward-looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for GAAP and the related GAAP and non-GAAP reconciliation, including adjustments that would be necessary for foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and other charges reflected in the Company's reconciliation of historic numbers, the amount of which, based on historical experience, could be significant.

(1) Constant currency financial measures are computed as if foreign currency exchange rates did not change from the prior period. This information is provided to illustrate the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on the Company's results when compared to the prior period.

(2) Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income excluding non-cash gains and non-cash purchase accounting expense adjustments. Adjusted operating income represents a performance measure and is not intended to represent a liquidity measure.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding, to the extent incurred in the period, interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, non-cash gains, non-cash purchase accounting expense adjustments and other non-operating or non-recurring items that are considered expenses or income under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA represents a performance measure and is not intended to represent a liquidity measure.

(4)Adjusted earnings per share is defined as diluted U.S. GAAP earnings per share excluding, to the extent incurred in the period, the tax-effected impacts of: a) foreign currency exchange gains or losses, b) share-based compensation, c) acquired intangible asset amortization, d) non-cash income tax expense, e) non-cash gains and non-cash purchase accounting expense adjustments f) other non-operating or non-recurring items and g) dilutive shares relate to the Company's convertible bonds. Adjusted earnings per share represents a performance measure and is not intended to represent a liquidity measure.

Conference Call and Slide Presentation

EURONET WORLDWIDE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions) As of December 31, As of 2023 December 31, (unaudited) 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,254.2 $ 1,131.2 ATM cash 525.2 515.6 Restricted cash 15.2 7.4 Settlement assets 1,681.5 1,442.7 Trade accounts receivable, net 370.6 270.8 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 316.0 359.0 Total current assets 4,162.7 3,726.7 Property and equipment, net 332.1 336.6 Right of use lease asset, net 142.6 149.7 Goodwill and acquired intangible assets, net 1,015.1 1,016.6 Other assets, net 241.9 174.0 Total assets $ 5,894.4 $ 5,403.6 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Settlement obligations $ 1,681.5 $ 1,442.7 Accounts payable and other current liabilities 816.9 858.1 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 50.3 50.2 Short-term debt obligations 151.9 3.1 Total current liabilities 2,700.6 2,354.1 Debt obligations, net of current portion 1,715.4 1,609.1 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 95.8 102.6 Capital lease obligations, net of current portion 2.3 1.3 Deferred income taxes 47.0 28.4 Other long-term liabilities 83.6 63.7 Total liabilities 4,644.7 4,159.2 Equity 1,249.7 1,244.4 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,894.4 $ 5,403.6









EURONET WORLDWIDE, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited - in millions, except share and per share data) Year Ended Three Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 3,688.0 $ 3,358.8 $ 957.7 $ 865.7 Operating expenses: Direct operating costs 2,222.8 2,018.2 596.4 533.3 Salaries and benefits 602.9 534.2 158.0 141.7 Selling, general and administrative 296.8 285.1 72.4 77.5 Depreciation and amortization 132.9 135.9 33.5 34.1 Total operating expenses 3,255.4 2,973.4 860.3 786.6 Operating income 432.6 385.4 97.4 79.1 Other income (expense): Interest income 15.2 2.0 5.1 1.1 Interest expense (55.6 ) (37.5 ) (16.5 ) (10.9 ) Foreign currency exchange gain (loss) 8.0 (28.2 ) 11.6 7.8 Other income 0.2 0.9 0.3 0.7 Total other (expense) income, net (32.2 ) (62.8 ) 0.5 (1.3 ) Income before income taxes 400.4 322.6 97.9 77.8 Income tax expense (120.9 ) (91.9 ) (28.4 ) (10.0 ) Net income 279.5 230.7 69.5 67.8 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 0.2 0.3 (0.2 ) (0.1 ) Net income attributable to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $ 279.7 $ 231.0 $ 69.3 $ 67.7 Add: Interest expense from assumed conversion of convertible notes, net of tax 4.2 4.7 1.0 1.4 Net income for diluted earnings per share calculation $ 283.9 $ 235.7 $ 70.3 $ 69.1 Earnings per share attributable to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. stockholders - diluted $ 5.50 $ 4.41 $ 1.43 $ 1.31 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 51,599,633 53,463,308 49,066,284 52,771,936









EURONET WORLDWIDE, INC. Reconciliation of Net Income to Operating Income (Expense), Adjusted Operating Income (Expense) and Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited - in millions) Three months ended December 31, 2023 EFT

Processing epay Money

Transfer Corporate

Services Consolidated Net income $ 69.5 Add: Income tax expense 28.4 Add: Total other income, net (0.5 ) Operating income (expense) $ 25.5 $ 43.6 $ 51.9 $ (23.6 ) $ 97.4 Add: non-cash purchase accounting expense adjustment 2.5 — — — 2.5 Adjusted operating income (expense) (1) 28.0 43.6 51.9 (23.6 ) 99.9 Add: Depreciation and amortization 24.2 1.8 7.4 0.1 33.5 Add: Share-based compensation — — — 14.2 14.2 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash purchase accounting adjustment, share-based compensation (Adjusted EBITDA) (1) $ 52.2 $ 45.4 $ 59.3 $ (9.3 ) $ 147.6 Three months ended December 31, 2022 EFT

Processing epay Money

Transfer Corporate

Services Consolidated Net income $ 67.8 Add: Income tax expense 10.0 Add: Total other expense, net 1.3 Operating income (expense) $ 19.1 $ 41.1 $ 39.9 $ (21.0 ) $ 79.1 Add: Depreciation and amortization 24.3 1.5 8.2 0.1 34.1 Add: Share-based compensation — — — 13.8 13.8 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and share-based compensation (Adjusted EBITDA) (1) $ 43.4 $ 42.6 $ 48.1 $ (7.1 ) $ 127.0

(1) Adjusted operating income (expense) and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures that should be considered in addition to, and not a substitute for, net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP.





EURONET WORLDWIDE, INC. Reconciliation of Net Income to Operating Income (Expense), Adjusted Operating Income (Expense) and Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited - in millions) Twelve months ended December 31, 2023 EFT

Processing epay Money

Transfer Corporate

Services Consolidated Net income $ 279.5 Add: Income tax expense 120.9 Add: Total other expense, net 32.2 Operating income (expense) $ 206.3 $ 126.2 $ 185.4 $ (85.3 ) $ 432.6 Add: Non-cash purchase accounting expense adjustment 2.5 — — — 2.5 Less: Non-cash gain (3.0 ) — — — (3.0 ) Adjusted operating income (expense) (1) 205.8 126.2 185.4 (85.3 ) 432.1 Add: Depreciation and amortization 94.6 6.9 31.0 0.4 132.9 Add: Share-based compensation — — — 53.7 53.7 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash gain, non-cash purchase accounting adjustment, share-based compensation (Adjusted EBITDA) (1) $ 300.4 $ 133.1 $ 216.4 $ (31.2 ) $ 618.7 Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 EFT

Processing epay Money

Transfer Corporate

Services Consolidated Net income $ 230.7 Add: Income tax expense 91.9 Add: Total other expense, net 62.8 Operating income (expense) $ 184.0 $ 120.7 $ 154.5 $ (73.8 ) $ 385.4 Add: Depreciation and amortization 95.4 6.2 33.9 0.4 135.9 Add: Share-based compensation — — — 44.0 44.0 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and share-based compensation (Adjusted EBITDA) (1) $ 279.4 $ 126.9 $ 188.4 $ (29.4 ) $ 565.3

(1) Adjusted operating income (expense) and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures that should be considered in addition to, and not a substitute for, net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP.





EURONET WORLDWIDE, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings per Share (unaudited - in millions, except share and per share data) Year Ended Three Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income attributable to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $ 279.7 $ 231.0 $ 69.3 $ 67.7 Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss (8.0 ) 28.2 (11.6 ) (7.8 ) Intangible asset amortization (1) 24.4 27.0 5.4 6.9 Share-based compensation (2) 53.7 44.0 14.2 13.8 Non-cash gain (3) (3.0 ) — — — Non-cash purchase accounting expense adjustment (4) 2.5 — 2.5 — Income tax effect of above adjustments (5) (3.0 ) 12.7 1.2 7.1 Non-cash GAAP tax expense (benefit) (6) 19.7 (11.3 ) 6.4 (17.8 ) Adjusted earnings (7) $ 366.0 $ 331.6 $ 87.4 $ 69.9 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted(7) $ 7.46 $ 6.51 $ 1.88 $ 1.39 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (GAAP) 51,599,633 53,463,308 49,066,284 52,771,936 Effect of adjusted EPS dilution of convertible notes (2,781,818 ) (2,781,818 ) (2,781,818 ) (2,781,818 ) Effect of unrecognized share-based compensation on diluted shares outstanding 230,000 216,060 158,030 183,422 Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding 49,047,815 50,897,550 46,442,496 50,173,540

(1) Intangible asset amortization of $5.4 million and $6.9 million are included in depreciation and amortization expense of $33.5 and $ 34.1 million for both the three months ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, in the consolidated statements of operations. Intangible asset amortization of $24.4 million and $27.0 million are included in depreciation and amortization expense of $132.9 million and $135.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, in the consolidated statements of operations.

(2) Share-based compensation of $14.2 million and $13.8 million are included in salaries and benefits expense of $158.0 million and $141.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, in the consolidated statements of operations. Share-based compensation of $53.7 million and $44.0 million are included in salaries and benefits expense of $602.9 million and $534.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, in the consolidated statements of operations.

(3) A non-cash gain of $3.0 million is included in operating income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, in the consolidated statements of operations.

(4) Non-cash purchase accounting expense adjustment of $2.5 million is included in operating income for the three months and the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 in the consolidated statement of operations.

(5) Adjustment is the aggregate U.S. GAAP income tax effect on the preceding adjustments determined by applying the applicable statutory U.S. federal, state and/or foreign income tax rates.

(6) Adjustment is the non-cash GAAP tax impact recognized on certain items such as the utilization of certain material net deferred tax assets and amortization of indefinite-lived intangible assets.

(7) Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP measures that should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net income and earnings per share computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

