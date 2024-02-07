Submit Release
Cumberland County, NC Native, ShaDonna “Mo” McPhaul, to Shine as Red Carpet Correspondent at 25th Anniversary

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES., February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mo You Know, a renowned boutique marketing, media, and public relations agency, proudly announces that its owner, ShaDonna “Mo” McPhaul, has been selected as a red carpet correspondent for the 25th Anniversary Super Bowl Soulful Celebration in Las Vegas, NV, hosted at the prestigious Palms Resort and Casino.

Scheduled to be taped on February 7th, 2024, this milestone celebration will premiere on CBS Saturday, February 10th at 8pm, just ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. The event will be graced by the charismatic hosting duo, Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold, ensuring a night filled with entertainment and glamour.

ShaDonna “Mo” McPhaul, a proud Cumberland County, NC native, brings her expertise and charisma to the forefront as she captures the essence of the red carpet, interviewing celebrities, influencers, and key personalities attending this illustrious event. Her role as a correspondent aligns seamlessly with The Mo You Know's commitment to promoting visibility and excellence. 

Mo will be representing The Fayetteville Press Newspaper, WIDU 1600am/99.7FM and OnStage Plus TV. 

For more information about the 25th Anniversary Super Bowl Soulful Celebration and to catch ShaDonna “Mo” McPhaul in action, visit superbowlsoulful.com

Don't miss this unforgettable celebration of soulful moments and star-studded elegance at the 25th Anniversary Super Bowl Soulful

About The Mo You Know:
The Mo You Know is a leading boutique marketing, media, and public relations agency dedicated to enhancing the visibility of small business owners through strategic channels such as TV, radio, billboards, social media, and exclusive events. Learn more at shadonnamcphaul.com 

About Super Bowl Soulful Celebration:
The Super Bowl Soulful Celebration, celebrating its 25th anniversary, is a premier event known for its star-studded red carpet and captivating performances. For event details, visit superbowlsoulful.com

