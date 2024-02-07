Doctoral Degree Programme in “Cultural Heritage and Anthropology” of Macao Polytechnic University opens for application now

MACAU, February 7 - In order to promote the construction of a demonstration base for culture in Macao, Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) has recently launched a doctoral degree programme in “Cultural Heritage and Anthropology”. The application period starts from now until 15th May, 2024. The programme is designed to cultivate high-level management talents and academic researchers in the field of local cultural heritage and anthropology, contributing to the long-term strategic planning of the Greater Bay Area and Macao.

MPU has always been actively supporting the talent cultivation policies of China and Macao, committed to offering a wide range of undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral programs, thereby cultivating various talents for the construction of the Greater Bay Area, the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, and Macao’s economic diversification. According to Lam Fat Iam, Dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences of MPU, the Faculty and its affiliated Centre of Sino-Western Cultural Studies have long been deeply involved in the research of Macao’s history and various cultural heritages. They have established long-term and extensive cooperative relationships with relevant government departments, associations, enterprises, and cultural figures, achieving gratifying results in teaching, scientific research, promotion, and social services in the field of historical culture. Last year, the Faculty launched a master’s degree programme in Education (Cultural Communication and Education), which was widely welcomed by students. After many years of academic accumulation and preparation, this year it has launched a doctoral degree programme in “Cultural Heritage and Anthropology”. The programme aims to leverage the rich world cultural heritage resources in Macao and the surrounding areas, providing students with abundant interdisciplinary research and practical opportunities, a diverse faculty team, and a personalized learning model. Students will be able to combine multiple disciplines such as cultural heritage, anthropology, history, archaeology, and art history to deeply explore the protection, inheritance, and innovation of culture from multiple perspectives. The programme also pays attention to the challenges faced by contemporary global cultural heritage protection, and encourages students to explore and apply the latest technologies and methods, expand their research scope, and improve their academic level.

The doctoral degree programme lasts for three years, and the academic units cover multiple interdisciplinary fields such as Cultural Heritage Studies, Anthropology, Sino-Western Cultural Exchange, Special Topics in Intangible Cultural Heritage, Special Topics in Social Development and Cultural Heritage, and Special Topics in History and Culture of Macao. The first batch of students will start classes in the academic year 2024/2025.

Application procedures and document submission can be completed online at MPU’s admission page: mpu.mo/admission. For inquiries, please contact the Admissions and Registration Office during office hours (Phone: 8599 6111). Information on scholarships is available at: mpu.mo/pgscholarships.